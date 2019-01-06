This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fabregas tips Chelsea youngster for 'the very top' ahead of his imminent departure

The Spaniard has told Callum Hudson-Odoi that he will be disappointed if the 18-year-old doesn’t ‘really make it’.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 3:16 PM
15 minutes ago 822 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4425948

CESC FABREGAS HAS tipped Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi for big things after the 18-year-old provided two assists in the Blues’ FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Hudson-Odoi impressed in the Forest win, setting up both of Morata’s goals, and Fabregas has backed the teenager – linked with a move to Bayern Munich – to have a bright future.

“He has got everything to make it in world football,” the Spaniard said.

I have told him that if he does not really make it at the very top, I will be disappointed because he is one of these talents you can see can be fantastic.

“He can be world-class, so he just needs to keep his feet on the ground, keep working hard. He is a humble boy, he really loves playing football and hopefully he can really make it very soon.”

Fabregas believes his own technical quality has never abated even if he has begun to lose “sharpness”, with the midfielder expected to leave Chelsea for Monaco this month.

The 31-year-old captained Chelsea to a 2-0 FA Cup win at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, bidding what looked to be an emotional farewell to the Stamford Bridge crowd at the end of the game.

Alvaro Morata appeared to confirm Fabregas would leave Chelsea on social media, writing on Instagram: “You do not know how much I’m going to miss you!”

Reports have indicated that Fabregas will hold talks with Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco on Sunday ahead of a reunion with former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry, who took over as head coach in October.

And despite missing a penalty against Forest, Fabregas insists the technique he has shown throughout his career will not leave him as he reaches the final years of his playing days.

“It is always something that I have had, and it feels like growing up and getting older, it is one of those things that really does never go away because it is technique,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“Physicality goes away from all of us unfortunately when you get older, you lose speed, you lose some sharpness, but technique I think is something that always stays with you when you have something, so hopefully it can stay with me for a very long time yet.

“With the penalty, when I stopped in the middle of my run, I saw the goalkeeper going down and I thought that I had it, so yes, it is unfortunate but the day I did 100 caps for Spain I also missed a penalty!”

It feels like it was last week I started playing professionally and now it is over 15 years. It is a long time but for the young players when they start playing, my little advice is to enjoy it every single second because it goes so fast.

“In football you have to be ready every three days, you have to live with criticism, you have to live with everyone saying how good you are – up and downs – and you just think I am young, I have time but time really does fly, so enjoy every single second of it.”

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

‘I am off work due to my mental health state’: Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths clarifies absence

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'He has used words that we as Bayern Munich cannot accept' - Ribery fined after after social media storm
    'He has used words that we as Bayern Munich cannot accept' - Ribery fined after after social media storm
    New Year's resolutions, inside Manchester City's dressing room and more Tweets of the Week
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    LEINSTER
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    O'Brien a 'live option' for Toulouse as Cullen praises centre's progress
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    ULSTER
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp
    As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie