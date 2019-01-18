Leinster secure Champions Cup quarter-final spot as Edinburgh beat Montpellier

EDINBURGH REACHED THE Heineken European Champions Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2012 on Friday, taking Scottish rivals Glasgow into the last-eight with them.

Edinburgh defeated Montpellier 19-10 to ensure top spot in Pool 5.

Victory ensured Glasgow, who face already qualified Saracens on Saturday, will also make the quarters either as Pool 3 winners or as one of the best three runners-up from the five groups.

Furthermore, Friday’s result at Murrayfield allowed defending champions Leinster and Racing 92 to move into the quarter-finals before the rest of the weekend’s final batch of group games.

The result is also a positive one for Ulster who go into tomorrow’s game against Leicester at Welford Road with their destiny firmly in their own hands.

They will progress to the quarter-final of the competition should they so much as pick up a losing bonus point against the Tigers.

Edinburgh's Jaco van der Walt kicks a penalty during Friday's game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Fly-half Jaco van der Walt kicked Edinburgh 9-0 ahead before his fellow South African and Montpellier lock Jacques du Plessis drove over for a converted try for the French side on the brink of half-time.

Veteran kicker Ruan Pienaar nudged Montpellier ahead with a penalty early in the second half for a 10-9 lead but Edinburgh’s greater possession eventually told.

Van der Welt was successful with another penalty before Edinburgh grabbed their first try just on the hour mark.

Winger Darcy Graham crossed in the corner after his forwards created the opening with a ruthless drive and maul with van der Welt converting.

© – AFP 2018

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: