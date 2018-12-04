This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster and Connacht make changes to their European squads

Prop Jeremy Loughman has been added to the southern province’s Champions Cup panel.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 3,110 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4374995

MUNSTER HAVE ADDED prop Jeremy Loughman to their Heineken Champions Cup squad ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Castres, but Leinster have opted to stick with their initial 41-panel for round three. 

Johann van Graan has decided to register Loughman in place of James Cronin, who is currently sidelined with a leg injury, as one of the three changes clubs are permitted to make during the pool stages.

Jeremy Loughman Loughman has been added to Munster's squad. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Munster’s round three opponents, Castres, have added French international fullback Geoffrey Palis to their squad at the expense of Lucas Tharin ahead of their trip to Thomond Park.

It was suggested Leinster may register Conor O’Brien to their panel for Saturday’s clash against Bath at the Rec, but Leo Cullen is content with his midfield options and has decided to leave injured players Joe Tomane and Fergus McFadden in the defending champions’ squad.

Bath will have 35-year-old Kiwi James Wilson available this weekend after he re-signed for the Premiership club last week and has replaced Jack Wilson in Todd Blackadder’s squad, while Wasps have deregistered Christian Wade after his decision to quit rugby in October.

In the Challenge Cup, meanwhile, Connacht head coach Andy Friend has added academy scrum-half Stephen Kerins to the province’s squad for Saturday pool clash with Perpignan in Galway.

The former Ireland U20 nine takes the place of Conor McKeon.

In injury news, Ulster have confirmed Andrew Warwick sustained an MCL knee injury during the Pro14 win over Cardiff last Saturday, while lock Alan O’Connor suffered an ankle problem.

Both are unavailable for selection for Friday’s Champions Cup visit to Scarlets. 

