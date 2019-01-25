This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the quarter-final fixture details for the Irish sides in European knockout rugby action

Connacht play on Friday 29 March with Munster, Leinster and Ulster all in action on the Saturday.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 25 Jan 2019, 11:56 AM
35 minutes ago 2,944 Views 9 Comments
The four Irish teams will be in action on 29-30 March.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE IRISH PROVINCES have today discovered the fixture details for their European knockout games in late March.

Munster will travel to Murrayfield on Saturday 30 March for a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final lunchtime clash with Edinburgh as there will be a kick-off time of 12.45pm

Later that day at the Aviva Stadium, reigning champions Leinster will take on Ulster at 5.45pm.

The remaining Champions Cup quarter-final ties see Saracens face Glasgow Warriors on the Saturday and Racing 92 meet Toulouse on Sunday 31 March.

Connacht are in action the previous night, Friday 29 March, in the Challenge Cup away to Sale Sharks at 7.45pm.

The semi-finals of the two European competitions take place on the weekend of 19-21 April with both finals set to be held in Newcastle on 10-1 1 May.

Here are the full fixture details:

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Saturday 30 March

Quarter-finals

Edinburgh v Munster, BT Murrayfield, 12.45pm – (Channel 4 / Virgin Media / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS)

Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park 3.15pm – (BT Sport / beIN SPORTS)

Leinster v Ulster, Aviva Stadium, 5.45pm – (BT Sport / beIN SPORTS)

Sunday 31 March

Quarter-final

Racing 92 v Toulouse, Paris La Défense Arena, 4.15pm – (FR 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport)

Semi-finals (Weekend 20/21 April)

Saracens/Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh/Munster

Leinster/Ulster v Racing 92/Toulouse

Final (Saturday 11 May)

St James’ Park, Newcastle, 5pm

Challenge Cup quarter-finals

(All kick-offs local time)

Friday 29 March

Quarter-final

Sale Sharks v Connacht Rugby, AJ Bell Stadium, 7.45pm – (BT Sport / beIN SPORTS)

Saturday 30 March

Quarter-finals

Worcester Warriors v Harlequins, Sixways, 8.15pm – (BT Sport / beIN SPORTS)

Sunday 31 March

Quarter-finals

La Rochelle v Bristol Bears, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 1.45pm – (beIN SPORTS / BT Sport)

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints, 7pm – (FR 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport)

Semi-finals (Weekend 19/20/21 April)

ASM Clermont Auvergne/Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors/Harlequins

Sale Sharks/Connacht v La Rochelle/Bristol Bears

Final (Friday 10 May)

St James’ Park, Newcastle, 7.45pm

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


