Here are the quarter-final fixture details for the Irish sides in European knockout rugby action

THE IRISH PROVINCES have today discovered the fixture details for their European knockout games in late March.
Munster will travel to Murrayfield on Saturday 30 March for a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final lunchtime clash with Edinburgh as there will be a kick-off time of 12.45pm
Later that day at the Aviva Stadium, reigning champions Leinster will take on Ulster at 5.45pm.
The remaining Champions Cup quarter-final ties see Saracens face Glasgow Warriors on the Saturday and Racing 92 meet Toulouse on Sunday 31 March.
Connacht are in action the previous night, Friday 29 March, in the Challenge Cup away to Sale Sharks at 7.45pm.
The semi-finals of the two European competitions take place on the weekend of 19-21 April with both finals set to be held in Newcastle on 10-1 1 May.
Here are the full fixture details:
Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals
(All kick-offs local time)
Saturday 30 March
Quarter-finals
Edinburgh v Munster, BT Murrayfield, 12.45pm – (Channel 4 / Virgin Media / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS)
Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park 3.15pm – (BT Sport / beIN SPORTS)
Leinster v Ulster, Aviva Stadium, 5.45pm – (BT Sport / beIN SPORTS)
Sunday 31 March
Quarter-final
Racing 92 v Toulouse, Paris La Défense Arena, 4.15pm – (FR 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport)
Semi-finals (Weekend 20/21 April)
Saracens/Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh/Munster
Leinster/Ulster v Racing 92/Toulouse
Final (Saturday 11 May)
St James’ Park, Newcastle, 5pm
Challenge Cup quarter-finals
(All kick-offs local time)
Friday 29 March
Quarter-final
Sale Sharks v Connacht Rugby, AJ Bell Stadium, 7.45pm – (BT Sport / beIN SPORTS)
Saturday 30 March
Quarter-finals
Worcester Warriors v Harlequins, Sixways, 8.15pm – (BT Sport / beIN SPORTS)
Sunday 31 March
Quarter-finals
La Rochelle v Bristol Bears, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 1.45pm – (beIN SPORTS / BT Sport)
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints, 7pm – (FR 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport)
Semi-finals (Weekend 19/20/21 April)
ASM Clermont Auvergne/Northampton Saints v Worcester Warriors/Harlequins
Sale Sharks/Connacht v La Rochelle/Bristol Bears
Final (Friday 10 May)
St James’ Park, Newcastle, 7.45pm
