England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse

EPCR have confirmed the referee appointments for rounds five and six of the Champions Cup pool stages.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 21 Dec 2018, 5:12 PM
25 minutes ago 380 Views 1 Comment
LEINSTER’S SEISMIC POOL showdown with Toulouse in January will be officiated by Englishman Luke Pearce, after the EPCR today confirmed the referee appointments for rounds five and six of the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages.

Pearce will be the man in charge for the Pool 1 meeting of the two four-time winners at the RDS on Saturday 12 January, as the race for the quarter-finals heats up.

Round five of action will get underway on Friday 11 January when Munster travel to Kingsholm to face Gloucester, with Johann van Graan’s side still in pole position in Pool 2 despite defeat to Castres last time out.

That fixture will be refereed by Romain Poite of France, while England’s Matthew Carley has been appointed for what has all the makings of a Pool 4 decider between Ulster and Racing 92 at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 12 January.

A week later, in round six, Leinster’s visit to Wasps will be officiated by Mike Adamson of Scotland, while Jerome Garces will be the man in the middle for Munster’s home game against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park. 

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht’s round five game against Sale Sharks in Galway will be officiated by Frenchman Pierre Brousset, while England’s Craig Maxwell-Keys has been appointed to the province’s round six encounter away in Bordeaux on Saturday 19 January 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

