Monday 10 December, 2018
After wins for three Irish provinces, who makes your Champions Cup Team of the Week?

We could have squeezed a few more Ulstermen into our first XV from round 3.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Dec 2018, 1:37 PM
14 minutes ago 489 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4385573

ROUND THREE OF the Heineken Champions Cup is in the books. Here’s who impressed in the first legs of the back-to-backs.

Be sure to let us know who you would sub in in the comment section below.

15. Alex Goode (Saracens)

Saracens v Cardiff Blues - Heineken European Champions Cup - Pool Three - Allianz Park Goode makes a break for Saracens in their big win against Cardiff Blues. Source: Adam Davy

14. Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse)

 13. Will Addison (Ulster)

12. Rory Scannell (Munster)

Rory Scannell Scannell scored and created tries in difficult conditions for Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

11. Simon Zebo (Racing 92)

Simon Zebo after the game Zebo celebrates post-match. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)

9. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

George Horne File photo of George Horne helped the Warriors to their free-flowing best as they won in France. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

1. Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster)

Jacob Stockdale celebrates his try with Eric O'Sullivan O'Sullivan, centre, celebrates Jacob Stockdale's try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2. Sean Cronin (Leinster)

Sean Cronin Cronin is a continuous source of power for Leinster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3. John Ryan (Munster)

John Ryan clashes with Jody Jennifer Castres could not deal with John Ryan and the Munster scrum. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4. James Ryan (Leinster)

Ross Molony, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Jordan Larmour, Ross Byrne and Devin Toner Ryan takes Ross Byrne under his wing after another enormous performance. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5. Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)

Dan Cole and Leone Nakarawa Leone Nakarawa caused havoc for the Tigers. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

6. Marcell Coetzee (Ulster)

Jacob Stockdale, Louis Ludik and Marcell Coetzee Coetzee, right, gave Ulster a formidable presence in the back row in the win over Scarlets. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Hamish Watson Openside Watson has led Edinburgh's charge to the top of their pool ahead of Newcastle, Toulon and Montpellier. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

8. Ben Morgan (Gloucester)

Ireland: Munster v Gloucester - Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 2 File photo of Ben Morgan, who was central to Gloucester's win away to Exeter. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

