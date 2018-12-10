After wins for three Irish provinces, who makes your Champions Cup Team of the Week?

ROUND THREE OF the Heineken Champions Cup is in the books. Here’s who impressed in the first legs of the back-to-backs.

Be sure to let us know who you would sub in in the comment section below.

15. Alex Goode (Saracens)

Goode makes a break for Saracens in their big win against Cardiff Blues. Source: Adam Davy

14. Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse)

Cheslin Kolbe is absolutely lethal coming off that wing 🔥



Toulouse go 60+ meters for the try before Wasps knew what hit them!



Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/7hT45LYv9t — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 8, 2018

13. Will Addison (Ulster)

What a try for Ulster! Sensational start! 😍



Try machine Jacob Stockdale puts the finishing touches on a move that went all of 60 meters in 10 seconds! pic.twitter.com/ztDIKofdK3 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 7, 2018

12. Rory Scannell (Munster)

Scannell scored and created tries in difficult conditions for Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

11. Simon Zebo (Racing 92)

Zebo celebrates post-match. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)

The Finn Russell x Simon Zebo connection is doing damage in Paris 🔥



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿➡️🇮🇪



How about that for an offload? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5AkPq4Nn8p — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 9, 2018

9. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

File photo of George Horne helped the Warriors to their free-flowing best as they won in France. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

1. Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster)

O'Sullivan, centre, celebrates Jacob Stockdale's try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2. Sean Cronin (Leinster)

Cronin is a continuous source of power for Leinster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3. John Ryan (Munster)

Castres could not deal with John Ryan and the Munster scrum. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4. James Ryan (Leinster)

Ryan takes Ross Byrne under his wing after another enormous performance. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5. Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)

Leone Nakarawa caused havoc for the Tigers. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

6. Marcell Coetzee (Ulster)

Coetzee, right, gave Ulster a formidable presence in the back row in the win over Scarlets. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

Openside Watson has led Edinburgh's charge to the top of their pool ahead of Newcastle, Toulon and Montpellier. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

8. Ben Morgan (Gloucester)

File photo of Ben Morgan, who was central to Gloucester's win away to Exeter. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: