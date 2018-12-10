After wins for three Irish provinces, who makes your Champions Cup Team of the Week?

ROUND THREE OF the Heineken Champions Cup is in the books. Here’s who impressed in the first legs of the back-to-backs.
15. Alex Goode (Saracens)
14. Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse)
Cheslin Kolbe is absolutely lethal coming off that wing 🔥— Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 8, 2018
Toulouse go 60+ meters for the try before Wasps knew what hit them!
Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/7hT45LYv9t
13. Will Addison (Ulster)
What a try for Ulster! Sensational start! 😍— Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 7, 2018
Try machine Jacob Stockdale puts the finishing touches on a move that went all of 60 meters in 10 seconds! pic.twitter.com/ztDIKofdK3
12. Rory Scannell (Munster)
11. Simon Zebo (Racing 92)
10. Finn Russell (Racing 92)
The Finn Russell x Simon Zebo connection is doing damage in Paris 🔥— Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 9, 2018
🏴➡️🇮🇪
How about that for an offload? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5AkPq4Nn8p
9. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)
1. Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster)
2. Sean Cronin (Leinster)
3. John Ryan (Munster)
4. James Ryan (Leinster)
5. Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)
6. Marcell Coetzee (Ulster)
7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)
8. Ben Morgan (Gloucester)
