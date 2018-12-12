Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League

THE LINE UP of the 16 clubs who will battle it out for the 2019 Champions League crown have been confirmed tonight after the conclusion of the group games.

Attention now shifts to next Monday’s draw for the start of the knockout stages with clubs from England (4), Spain (3), Germany (3), Italy (2), France (2), Netherlands (1) and Portugal (1) all set to have an interest in the draw that will take place at 11am at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon in Switzerland.

The draw is a seeded one with the winners of the eight groups seeded and they will take on the eight group runners-up who are unseeded. Group winners are away for the first leg matches and have the advantage of playing at home for the crucial second leg ties.

The first leg ties are scheduled for 13/14 and 19/20 February with the second leg games pencilled in for 5/6 and 12/13 March.

Group Winners

Borussia Dortmund Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Porto Bayern Munich Manchester City Real Madrid Juventus

Group Runners-Up

Atletico Madrid Tottenham Liverpool Schalke 04 Ajax Lyon Roma Manchester United

There are 11 clubs involved in the last 16 for the second successive year with Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Schalke, Ajax and Lyon the sides that were not in contention at this stage in 2017-18.

With teams from the same group or the same country not allowed face each other, the four Premier League clubs all now have a clearer picture of who they could face.

Potential Opponents

Liverpool – Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Juventus, Real Madrid.

– Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Juventus, Real Madrid. Tottenham - Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid.

- Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid. Man United - Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid.

- Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid. Man City - Ajax, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Schalke.

