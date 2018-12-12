This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League

The draw will take place next Monday morning.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 9,871 Views 25 Comments
https://the42.ie/4391452

THE LINE UP of the 16 clubs who will battle it out for the 2019 Champions League crown have been confirmed tonight after the conclusion of the group games.

Attention now shifts to next Monday’s draw for the start of the knockout stages with clubs from England (4), Spain (3), Germany (3), Italy (2), France (2), Netherlands (1) and Portugal (1) all set to have an interest in the draw that will take place at 11am at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon in Switzerland.

The draw is a seeded one with the winners of the eight groups seeded and they will take on the eight group runners-up who are unseeded. Group winners are away for the first leg matches and have the advantage of playing at home for the crucial second leg ties.

The first leg ties are scheduled for 13/14 and 19/20 February with the second leg games pencilled in for 5/6 and 12/13 March.

Group Winners

  1. Borussia Dortmund
  2. Barcelona
  3. Paris Saint-Germain
  4. Porto
  5. Bayern Munich
  6. Manchester City
  7. Real Madrid
  8. Juventus

Group Runners-Up

  1. Atletico Madrid
  2. Tottenham
  3. Liverpool
  4. Schalke 04
  5. Ajax
  6. Lyon
  7. Roma
  8. Manchester United

There are 11 clubs involved in the last 16 for the second successive year with Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Schalke, Ajax and Lyon the sides that were not in contention at this stage in 2017-18.

With teams from the same group or the same country not allowed face each other, the four Premier League clubs all now have a clearer picture of who they could face.

Potential Opponents

  • Liverpool – Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Juventus, Real Madrid.
  • Tottenham - Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid.
  • Man United - Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid.
  • Man City - Ajax, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Schalke.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    FOOTBALL
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    LIVERPOOL
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Man United miss the chance to finish top, as Valencia earn deserved win
    Man United miss the chance to finish top, as Valencia earn deserved win
    As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    'I would like to go back' - Out-of-favour Spurs striker could be set for Bilbao return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie