Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL take on French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Liverpool were drawn against fellow five-time winners Bayern Munich in Nyon today.
Holders Real Madrid will face Ajax as the Spaniards attempt to lift the trophy for the fifth time in six seasons, while Lionel Messi and Barcelona play Lyon.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take on Schalke while Atletico Madrid, runners-up in 2014 and 2016, will come up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus.
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will meet Tottenham Hotspur, while Roma were paired with two-time former champions Porto.
Teams that finished in second place in the group stage will host the first legs on 12/13 and 19/20 February with the return matches scheduled for 5/6 and 12/13 March.
