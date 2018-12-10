This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress

Several top sides face an anxious final Champions League matchweek as they look to move into the last 16.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Dec 2018, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,122 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4385896

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Liverpool's Mohamed Salah goes around Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic at the weekend. Source: Mark Pain

THE FINAL MATCHWEEK of the Champions League group stage is upon us and several teams still have work to do to secure their last-16 places.

Former champions Inter and Liverpool are both yet to qualify from their respective groups, while there are plenty of other big names facing the possibility of elimination as only four knockout berths remain.

Harry Kane and Tottenham will hope to pip Inter in Group B, while Group C sees Liverpool, last year’s finalists, jostle with Napoli and big-spending Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk are also in the hunt on Wednesday and here we outline what each side must do to get through this week.

GROUP A

Unlike some of the other pools, this is a straightforward one. Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are through, while Club Brugge will drop into the Europa League, and Monaco are out.

Atleti will top the group with a win at Brugge, or if Dortmund do not triumph against Monaco.

GROUP B

Barcelona are through as group winners. PSV are out.

However, Tottenham and Inter remain neck and neck. Spurs lead the Italian side on head-to-head away goals and so must simply match their rivals’ result, yet they travel to Barca as Inter host PSV.

GROUP C

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - King Power Stadium Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen. Source: Nigel French

One of the more complex groups sees Napoli, PSG and Liverpool vying for two places. Both Napoli and PSG can assure their own progression – the Italians with a draw and Thomas Tuchel’s men with a win – but failure to pick up the required results will mean reliance on results elsewhere.

Napoli can lose to Liverpool and go through as long as PSG are also beaten by Red Star Belgrade. PSG are through if Liverpool do not win at Anfield.

Liverpool also still have their fate in their own hands, though. They must win but a 1-0 win or two-goal margin of victory sends them through regardless of PSG’s result. The Reds could still finish bottom if they lose and Red Star win.

GROUP D

This pool is fairly cut and dry. Porto are group winners, Schalke are second. Galatasaray will beat Lokomotiv Moscow to third if they win against Porto or if the Russian outfit fail to get three points.

GROUP E

Another simple one becomes clearer still for the fact that Ajax and Bayern Munich, both already through, play each other. Only a home win in Amsterdam sees Ajax top the group.

Benfica are into the Europa League, while AEK are out.

GROUP F

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Job done: Pep Guardiola. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Manchester City are through and Hoffenheim cannot progress, although they will drop into the Europa League if they win in Manchester and Shakhtar lose to Lyon.

Perhaps more realistically, only a Shakhtar win can prevent Lyon’s progress, while the French club can still finish top of the pile if they win and City are beaten.

GROUP G

Reigning champions Real Madrid are through as group winners, with 2017-18 semi-finalists Roma in second. CSKA Moscow – away in Spain – must better Viktoria Plzen’s result to reach the Europa League.

GROUP H

Juventus are through and will top the group with a win at Young Boys. Manchester United must triumph and hope the Bianconeri drop points to earn the top seed. Valencia are in third. Young Boys are out.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Two doctors probed over footballer Astori's death
    Two doctors probed over footballer Astori's death
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress
    Liverpool tie down key defender as Joe Gomez signs new long-term deal
    LEINSTER
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    Leinster find a way as Bath promise to go 'full metal jacket' for return leg
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool legend Barnes weighs in on Sterling racism debate and points finger at the media
    Liverpool legend Barnes weighs in on Sterling racism debate and points finger at the media
    'We need VAR right now': Benitez fumes over Mike Dean's decisions
    Matt Doherty scores dramatic late winner to snatch victory for Wolves at Newcastle
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    Sterling claims newspapers 'help fuel racism' following alleged abuse at Stamford Bridge
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Kante and Luiz on target as Chelsea stun Guardiola's champions with seismic win

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie