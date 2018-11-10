Ireland's Hourihane scores a belter for Villa while Robinson also on target

IRELAND DUO CONOR Hourihane and Callum Robinson were both on target for their sides as Aston Villa and Preston North End both recorded wins in the Championship this weekend.

Hourihane’s effort was particularly impressive as the midfielder crashed a free-kick into the top corner of the net from just outside the box as Aston Villa inflicted a heavy 3-0 defeat on Derby County.

The free was from a difficult angle but Hourihane managed to angle the shot with incredible power to drill the ball past the helpless hands of Derby County’s keeper Scott Carson.

All of Aston Villa’s goals came in a 10-minute spell in the second half as John McGinn, Tammy Abraham both found the target with Hourihane wrapping up the result in the 84th minute.

GOOOAAALLL!!



Wow. Just wow. 😍



An absolute belter of a free-kick by @ConorHourihane, who puts #AVFC 3-0 in front at Pride Park. What. A. Performance. 🔥#PartOfThePride pic.twitter.com/XR3grlOcM3 — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) November 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Robbinson nabbed his eighth goal of the season as he hit the winner for Preston North End in a 1-0 victory over Bristol City.

Robinson’s first-half effort clinched Preston’s first away win in the league this season in what was his 150th appearance for the club.

What a win that was for us today, first away win of the season! Lads were unreal!! Credit to the fans who travelled down! 😊💙 — Callum Robinson (@CallumRobinson7) November 10, 2018

Crucially for Preston, that result keeps them safe above the Championship relegation spots, while 11th-placed Aston Villa are now two points adrift of QPR on the table.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: