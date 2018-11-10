This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Hourihane scores a belter for Villa while Robinson also on target

Aston Villa and Preston North End both came out on top in their Championship outings.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 8:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,837 Views 3 Comments
Ireland's Conor Hourihane and Callum Robinson.
Ireland's Conor Hourihane and Callum Robinson.
Image: Photojoiner.net

IRELAND DUO CONOR Hourihane and Callum Robinson were both on target for their sides as Aston Villa and Preston North End both recorded wins in the Championship this weekend.

Hourihane’s effort was particularly impressive as the midfielder crashed a free-kick into the top corner of the net from just outside the box as Aston Villa inflicted a heavy 3-0 defeat on Derby County.

The free was from a difficult angle but Hourihane managed to angle the shot with incredible power to drill the ball past the helpless hands of Derby County’s keeper Scott Carson.

All of Aston Villa’s goals came in a 10-minute spell in the second half as John McGinn, Tammy Abraham both found the target with Hourihane wrapping up the result in the 84th minute.

Meanwhile, Robbinson nabbed his eighth goal of the season as he hit the winner for Preston North End in a 1-0 victory over Bristol City.

Robinson’s first-half effort clinched Preston’s first away win in the league this season in what was his 150th appearance for the club.

Crucially for Preston, that result keeps them safe above the Championship relegation spots, while 11th-placed Aston Villa are now two points adrift of QPR on the table.

