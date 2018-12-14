Chargers score dramatic two-point conversion with seconds left to clinch playoff place

Williams: two-point conversion snatched dramatic win. Source: Ed Zurga

THE LOS ANGELES Chargers rallied with two late touchdowns and a two-point conversion with four seconds left to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a 29-28 thriller on Thursday night.

Trailing 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers engineered two touchdown drives in the last four minutes of regulation.

Justin Jackson’s three-yard scoring run with 3:49 to play trimmed the deficit. After the Chiefs were unable to answer, Rivers responded with another scoring drive capped by a one-yard TD pass to Williams.

Rather than go for an extra point to force overtime, the Chargers went for the riskier two-point conversion, and Rivers found Williams in the end zone to seal the stunning comeback.

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth, and pulled level with the Chiefs atop the AFC West division at 11-3.

The Chiefs own the tiebreaker thanks to a better record against division rivals, so the Chargers need to finish with a better record to seize the division crown.

“It’s good to be in the playoffs, but we’re not done,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.

“We want to win this division. So we’ve got work to do, and we’re going to need a little help to get that done, but that’s our goal.”

Lynn said it was a “no brainer” to go for the two-point conversion, rather than an extra point to tie.

“We didn’t come here to tie,” he said. “We came here to win.”

The victory ended the Chargers’ nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs — a skid that dated back to 2013. That was also the last year the Chargers reached the playoffs.

