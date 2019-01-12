17-year-old US youth international scores incredible 60-yard debut goal in League One

Charlie Kelman scoring on his League debut for Southend, from his own half. Could've done without those final minutes #pafc, but get in #coyg pic.twitter.com/PCQ5r71wBH — James Dart (@James_Dart) January 12, 2019

THE BEST GOAL in England this weekend may well have come from a United States youth international making his league debut.

17-year-old forward Charlie Kelman had featured once for League One side Southend United in the EFL Trophy, was handed his first ever league appearance for the club in the 71st minute.

It would turn into a night he will likely never forget late on, when Kelman picked up the ball just behind the halfway line and launched an ambitious effort with the goalkeeper of his line.

Plymouth goalkeeper Kyle Letheren did not handle the attempt particularly well, and the long-range effort found its way into the back of the net.

It brought Southend back to within a goal in stoppage time, but their late comeback fell short as they lost 3-2, leaving them 12th in the table.

