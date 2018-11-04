Late Haley try earns Munster first away win of the season in Bloemfontein

Cheetahs 26

Munster 30

A LATE TRY from fullback Mike Haley and another Rory Scannell long-range penalty ensured that Munster ended their wait for victory on the road this season with a tight win over the Cheetahs.

Johann van Graan’s side will be relieved to leave Bloemfontein with the points after surrendering a 17-point lead before regaining it through Haley’s score and the boot of Scannell.

Munster celebrate Haley's try. Source: Frikkie Kapp/INPHO

It means the southern province head back home off the back of another important win, a result which sees them move into second place in Conference A heading into the November break.

This round eight clash at the Toyota Stadium was a very stop-start affair and during the first half in particular the game failed to gain any real momentum.

Munster out-half Bill Johnston opened the scoring in the 10th minute with an early penalty, and the visitors raced into an 8-0 lead shortly after when Arno Botha crashed over the line.

The Cheetahs opened their account in the 28th minute when livewire hooker Joseph Dweba crossed in the right corner for the first of his two tries.

Kevin O’Bryne then scored a crucial try for the visitors on the stroke of half-time to see them leading 15-5 at the break, and it appeared van Graan’s side would run away with it in the second period as Liam Coombes added a third.

But Springboks prop Ox Nche replied instantly for the Cheetahs and when Dweba scored his second, a comeback was on the cards.

James Cronin carries into contact. Source: Frikkie Kapp/INPHO

Rhyno Smith flew over under the posts for his first try as a Cheetah, and in doing so also handed his side the lead heading towards the final quarter.

Haley, however, had other ideas and regained the lead for Munster with a 69th-minute try, before Scannell slotted a penalty from range to the secure the win.

The Cheetahs had a few more opportunities to earn the points as the clock ran down, but their handling once again let them down when it counted most.

Cheetahs scorers:

Tries: Joseph Dweba [2], Ox Nche, Rhyno Smith

Conversions: Tian Schoeman [3 from 4]

Munster scorers:

Tries: Arno Botha, Kevin O’Bryne, Liam Coombes, Mike Hale

Conversions: Bill Johnston [2 from 4]

Penalties: Bill Johnston [1 from 1], Rory Scannell [1 from 1].

CHEETAHS: 15. Rhyno Smith, 14. William Small-Smith, 13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12. Nico Lee, 11. Rabz Maxwane, 10. Tian Schoeman, 9. Shaun Venter (captain); 1 Ox Nche, 2. Joseph Dweba, 3. Aranos Coetzee, 4. Walt Steenkamp, 5. JP du Preez, 6. Gerhard Olivier, 7. Junior Pokamela, 8. Aidon Davis.

Replacements: 16. Reinach Venter, 17. Charles Marais, 18. Erich de Jager, 19. Sinthu Manjezi, 20. Daniel Maartens, 21. Abongile Nonkontwana, 22. Tian Meyer, 23. Louis Fouche.

MUNSTER: 15. Mike Haley, 14. Shane Daly, 13. Sammy Arnold, 12. Tyler Bleyendaal (captain), 11. Alex Wootton, 10. Bill Johnston, 9. Alby Mathewson; 1. James Cronin, 2. Kevin O’Byrne, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Darren O’Shea, 6. Fineen Wycherley, 7. Chris Cloete, 8. Arno Botha.

Replacements: 16. Mike Sherry, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. John Ryan. 19. Sean O’Connor, 20. Gavin Coombes, 21. Duncan Williams, 22. Ian Keatley, 23. Rory Scannell.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: