Chelsea's Alvaro Morata (left) speaks to referee Kevin Friend after goal is disallowed.

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata (left) speaks to referee Kevin Friend after goal is disallowed.

CHELSEA WERE LEFT frustrated as they could only draw 0-0 with Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League today.

The result leaves the Blues one and two points behind rivals Man City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

However, it also means Maurizio Sarri now has the longest unbeaten start of any manager in Premier League history.

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: