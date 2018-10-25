This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Loftus-Cheek stars with hat-trick as Chelsea coast to Europa League win

The England midfielder took his chance with an impressive display against BATE Borisov.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 10:05 PM
2 hours ago
http://the42.ie/4306287
On the double: Loftus-Cheek set Chelsea on their way to victory.
Image: Mike Egerton
On the double: Loftus-Cheek set Chelsea on their way to victory.
On the double: Loftus-Cheek set Chelsea on their way to victory.
Image: Mike Egerton

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK provided a timely reminder of his quality with a fine hat-trick in just his second start of the season as Chelsea sealed a comprehensive 3-1 win over BATE in the Europa League.

The England international has found playing time hard to come by this term, but grasped a rare chance afforded by head coach Maurizio Sarri as the Blues made it three wins from three in Group L to close on the knockout stages.

Loftus-Cheek had not scored a Chelsea goal since April 2016 before pulling off two expert finishes inside the opening eight minutes at Stamford Bridge as a Chelsea team featuring a number of fringe players overwhelmed an inferior BATE side.

The pick of his goals came in the 53rd minute to put the result beyond doubt and, despite Aleksey Rios scoring a late consolation goal for the visitors, he continued to shine on an evening that will go down as one of his best as a Chelsea player.

Davide Zappacosta sped down the right flank in the second minute and cut the ball back to Loftus-Cheek who provided a clinical finish, steering a first-time shot just to the right of goalkeeper Denis Scherbitski without hesitation.

Loftus-Cheek’s second was all about his positional play, the 22-year-old arriving ahead of Olivier Giroud to apply a side-footed volley to Willian’s corner and again finding the net low to Scherbitski’s right.

A move that started with Loftus Cheek in his own half saw Pedro burst down the left flank and, when he was dispossessed, Chelsea’s home-grown talent was on hand to guide home his hat-trick goal.

Sarri gave 17-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi half an hour as a substitute and he showed glimpses of why he is considered an exciting prospect as the Blues continued to attack.

Though Chelsea switched off for a moment to allow Rios to arrive unmarked and volley Igor Stasevich’s cross into the net from close range, it failed to take the shine off a more than satisfactory night for Sarri’s men.

Meanwhile, Gennaro Gattuso’s Milan dropped their first points in Group F as goals from Antonio Sanabria and Giovani Lo Celso, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, earned Betis a famous 2-1 win in Italy.

Italy Soccer Europa League AC Milan were beaten at home. Source: Antonio Calanni

Patrick Cutrone grabbed a consolation for Milan who finished the game with 10 men after Samuel Castillejo saw red for the hosts in injury time.

Olympiakos beat Dudelange of Luxembourg 2-0 in the group’s other fixture, while there was more misery for Brendan Rodgers and Scottish champions Celtic in Germany.

Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha and Portugal winger Bruma, who scored against Scotland in a friendly this month, were both on target in the first half as RB Leipzig won 2-0.

Salzburg picked up a third successive victory to stay top of Group B as Munas Dabbur netted twice in a 3-0 defeat of bottom side Rosenborg.

