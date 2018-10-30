This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho

The assistant celebrated wildly in front of the Red Devils boss after the Blues had equalised, and he has now been punished.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 5:34 PM
1 hour ago 704 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4313736

CHELSEA COACH MARCO Ianni has been fined £6,000 by the English Football Association following his touchline clash with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Ross Barkley’s stoppage-time goal in the 2-2 draw with United on October 20 sparked a melee involving Ianni, Mourinho and Stamford Bridge stewards.

Ianni celebrated wildly in front of the seated United boss, prompting Mourinho to react furiously and try to confront him at the entrance to the tunnel.

The former Napoli assistant coach was charged with improper conduct and the FA confirmed on Tuesday that he has accepted the sanction.

“Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been fined £6,000 after he admitted an FA improper conduct charge,” an FA statement said. “It concerned his behaviour in the 96th minute of the game against Manchester United on October 20, 2018.”

Mourinho had called for leniency to be shown towards Ianni after accepting an apology from him and Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri.

“I don’t think he deserves more than what he got,” Mourinho said. “He apologised to me, I accept his apologies. I think he deserves a second chance. I don’t think he deserves to be sacked. I don’t think he deserves anything more than the fact his club was strong with him.

“I hope everybody does the same as I did, which is not to disturb the career of a young guy. Probably, he is a great guy, a coach with great potential.

“End of story with me, is the minute he apologised to me. Let the boy work. Everybody makes mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined Â£6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He has more ability than Alli or Lingard'
    'He has more ability than Alli or Lingard'
    'Pochettino laying foundations for Spurs exit' - Neville
    'I can handle that' - Demirbay calm amid Liverpool interest
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    'I couldn't see myself improving anywhere else': Dele Alli signs new deal to stay at Spurs until 2024
    'I couldn't see myself improving anywhere else': Dele Alli signs new deal to stay at Spurs until 2024
    Mahrez strikes early as City beat Spurs to return to the top
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    REAL MADRID
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    Julen Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid manager after disastrous four months in charge
    'I was no longer indispensable': Ronaldo explains his decision to leave Real Madrid
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie