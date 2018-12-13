This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gorgeous Giroud free-kick ensures Chelsea progress to Europa League knockout rounds unbeaten

With Chelsea already confirmed as Group L winners, Maurizio Sarri made 10 changes to the side for their clash with Vidi.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 8:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,280 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4394761
Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring with Cesc Fabregas
Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring with Cesc Fabregas
Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring with Cesc Fabregas

OLIVIER GIROUD CAME off the bench to salvage an under-strength Chelsea a laboured 2-2 draw at Vidi in the Europa League.

With the Blues already confirmed as Group L winners, Maurizio Sarri made 10 changes to the side that beat Manchester City last weekend and was almost made to endure an embarrassing defeat.

The visitors made life difficult for themselves as an Ethan Ampadu own goal quickly erased Willian’s 30th-minute opener, before Loic Nego fired the unheralded Hungarians into the lead 11 minutes after the restart.

But the loss of Alvaro Morata to a first-half knee problem proved an unlikely blessing in disguise for Chelsea as Giroud stroked in their second free-kick late in the match to ensure the Premier League side enter the knockout rounds unbeaten.

Vidi’s deep defence made for a pedestrian start and it took Willian’s moment of class to breathe life into the contest.

The Brazilian guided a fine free-kick beyond the cumbersome Adam Kovacsik, although the lead lasted less than two minutes as Ampadu awkwardly headed a corner into his own net at the other end.

Chelsea’s luck continued to run against them when Morata, a largely peripheral figure, went down clutching his left knee in innocuous circumstances before the break and needed replacing.

The dangerous Nego left nothing to chance about the goal that put Vidi ahead, lashing home on the volley after Georgi Milanov spotted his run to the far post.

Giroud failed to capitalise on either of two good opportunities that initially came his way, but the France striker made amends in the 75th minute, mirroring Willian’s earlier set-piece wizardry to seal a share of the points.

So impressive in battling past Premier League champions City last Saturday, head coach Sarri might regret the wholesale changes he made for this trip.

The question of whether momentum has been squandered will be answered at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The brightest spark in an often lifeless first half, one-time Roma man Nego was full of enterprise in getting forward at every opportunity and his volley was a finish to savour.

Sarri has effectively told Gary Cahill he is free to leave the club in January and, though Ampadu’s own goal is unlikely to be enough to make him reconsider that stance, it was an avoidable moment the teenager will be eager to forget.

Chelsea will expect better when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, the same day as Vidi’s home date with Hungarian leaders Ferencvaros.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea condemns alleged anti-Semitic chanting from fans
    Chelsea condemns alleged anti-Semitic chanting from fans
    Late goalkeeping error leads to Rangers crashing out of Europe
    Gorgeous Giroud free-kick ensures Chelsea progress to Europa League knockout rounds unbeaten
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    LIVERPOOL
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    In-form Man City defender claims continuing absence from France squad is 'personal'
    In-form Man City defender claims continuing absence from France squad is 'personal'
    Mexican forward not ready to commit to €33 million Wolves move
    Madrid rumours better than sack talk, says Pochettino

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie