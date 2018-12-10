This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 December, 2018
Chelsea suspend four fans for alleged racial abuse of Raheem Sterling

The club and police continue their investigations into the incident.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Dec 2018, 5:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,003 Views 9 Comments
Sterling was the subject of alleged racial abuse on Saturday evening.
Image: Steven Paston
Sterling was the subject of alleged racial abuse on Saturday evening.
Sterling was the subject of alleged racial abuse on Saturday evening.
Image: Steven Paston

CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB has suspended four supporters from attending games at Stamford Bridge, as investigations into allegations of racial abuse towards Raheem Sterling continue. 

The Manchester City player was the subject of verbal abuse from a group of Chelsea fans as the 24-year-old approached the touchline during Saturday’s Premier League game, an incident that was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media. 

In a statement, Chelsea said if there is evidence of ticket holders taking part in any racist behaviour, the club will issue ‘severe sanctions, including bans’ and that it fully supports any criminal prosecutions, as police continue to investigate. 

“Chelsea Football Club has suspended four people from attending Chelsea matches pending further investigations into allegations regarding the behaviour of supporters towards Raheem Sterling during our match against Manchester City on Saturday,” the statement read.

“Our investigations into this matter are ongoing. We are fully supporting the police investigation and any information we gather will be passed on to them.

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and if there is evidence of ticket holders taking part in any racist behaviour, the club will issue severe sanctions, including bans. We will also fully support any criminal prosecutions.”

