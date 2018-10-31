Chelsea player - on loan at Derby - scores for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

OH NO!



The worst possible moment for Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori who misjudges and slices in to his own net.



THERE WAS A moment to forget for young defender Fikayo Tomori at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup this evening.

In the early stages of tonight’s game, the 20-year-old centre-back — on loan at Derby from Chelsea — took a wild swing at Davide Zappacosta’s cross and unwittingly turned the ball into his own net.

Before the match, Chelsea defending their decision to allow the Rams to play two their players — Tomori and Mason Mount.

And Tomori is not the only Derby defender to suffer a moment of misfortune, with another Zappacosta cross deflecting in off Ireland international Richard Keogh later in the half.

Frank Lampard’s side have shown impressive resilience in the tie though, with respective equalisers from Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn bringing them level.

