Chelsea leave it late to seal progression as League Cup semi-final draw made

WHILE TOTTENHAM RECORDED a 2-0 win over Arsenal, Eden Hazard came off the bench to score Chelsea’s 84th-minute winner in the other League Cup quarter final tonight.

The Blues beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, and with the draw made, they now face Spurs in the semi-final.

Manchester City and third tier Burton advanced to the last four on Tuesday, where they’ll lock horns.

Draw for the English League Cup semi-finals made on Wednesday:

Tottenham v Chelsea

Manchester City v Burton Albion

Two-legged semi-finals to be played in the weeks commencing Monday 7 and Monday 21 January 2019

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: