Stamford Bridge has been the home of Premier League champions twice in the last four seasons, however the hosts will be the heavy underdogs in this game.

Man City have dropped just two points all season and are, on the evidence of recent performances, have the potential to run away with the league title. Liverpool are their closest rivals for the title, but a win will see Guardiola’s men retain top spot.

Chelsea looked to be back on track with a comfortable 2-0 win against Fulham last weekend, but that defeat against Wolves midweek has really set them back. Ireland defender Matt Doherty got an assist in his side’s 2-1 win, and the result sees Sarri’s charges in a race for a Champions League place as things stand.