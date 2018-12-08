This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Right, with a little under 45 minutes to go before we get underway, how do we see this game going? Let us know below!


Poll Results:





Stamford Bridge has been the home of Premier League champions twice in the last four seasons, however the hosts will be the heavy underdogs in this game.

Man City have dropped just two points all season and are, on the evidence of recent performances, have the potential to run away with the league title. Liverpool are their closest rivals for the title, but a win will see Guardiola’s men retain top spot.

Chelsea looked to be back on track with a comfortable 2-0 win against Fulham last weekend, but that defeat against Wolves midweek has really set them back. Ireland defender Matt Doherty got an assist in his side’s 2-1 win, and the result sees Sarri’s charges in a race for a Champions League place as things stand.

No centre forward from either side this evening, with Sergio Aguero and Alvaro Morata ruled out through injury. Both Sarri and Guardiola have seemingly opted for 4-3-3 formations for this game, with Eden Hazard and Raheem Sterling the likely candidates to fill in as designated strikers.

So, today’s teams will line out as:

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Hazard, Willian.

Substitutes: Fabregas, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Caballero, Giroud, Christensen, Emerson Palmieri.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Sane.

Substitutes: Danilo, Kompany, Gundogan, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Foden, Muric.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this evening’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s champions come to Stamford Bridge in second place, following Liverpool’s impressive 4-0 win over Bournemouth earlier today.

A win today will restore their place at the top of the table, but it’s easier said than done.

Chelsea have the top four in their sights and following a shock 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Wolves on Wednesday night, Sarri’s men are in need of all three points here today.

A defeat in London and Chelsea will be a massive 13 points adrift of City at the top of the table — a gap which seems insurmountable if the Blues have any notions of being outsiders for the title this season.

Kick-off is coming up at 5.30pm!

