This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kante and Luiz on target as Chelsea stun Guardiola's champions with seismic win

Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 7:26 PM
35 minutes ago 3,383 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4384079
David Luiz and Ross Barkley celebrate Chelsea's second goal on Saturday.
Image: Steven Paston
David Luiz and Ross Barkley celebrate Chelsea's second goal on Saturday.
David Luiz and Ross Barkley celebrate Chelsea's second goal on Saturday.
Image: Steven Paston

MANCHESTER CITY SUFFERED their first Premier League defeat of the season as N’Golo Kante and David Luiz secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The reigning champions were on top from the outset, but Pep Guardiola’s decision to play Raheem Sterling through the middle in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero failed to pay dividends and they were unable to regain top spot from Liverpool, who beat Bournemouth 4-0 earlier on Saturday to edge a point clear.

Chelsea were forced to sit deep for much of the opening period before Kante scored with their first shot on target in the 45th minute.

Maurizio Sarri’s team were well-drilled in the second half and a 78th-minute header from David Luiz sealed a huge victory after a run of just one win in four.

Britain Soccer Premier League Raheem Sterling and Mateo Kovacic in action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Source: Tim Ireland

Chelsea tried to press the visitors high from kick-off, but Guardiola’s side were capable of passing their way out of any situation and they dictated terms.

However, it was not until the 33rd minute that City truly threatened, Sterling turning Marcos Alonso easily and finding Leroy Sane for a shot that deflected over off Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea then punished City against the run of play on the stroke of half-time with a swift break, Kante firing into the roof of the net after he was teed up by Eden Hazard, who led the line ahead of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

The Blues carried the momentum into the second period and Willian had a free-kick pushed away by Ederson, with Guardiola responding by sending Gabriel Jesus on for Sane.

Kepa Arrizabalaga parried a free-kick from Kyle Walker as City, who saw David Silva hobble off with an injury in the 68th minute, laboured in their search for an equaliser.

David Luiz ensured the visitors’ 14-game unbeaten run in away Premier League matches was ended when he beat John Stones to Hazard’s corner – which Guardiola was adamant was incorrect to award – and looped a header beyond Ederson.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Burnley earn first league win since September against Brighton
    Burnley earn first league win since September against Brighton
    Torreira's late strike downs Huddersfield as Arsenal extend unbeaten run to 21 games
    Salah hat-trick sees Liverpool climb top of the league as Klopp’s men ease past Cherries
    LEINSTER
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    Larmour's intercept try crucial as Leinster squeeze out away win in Bath
    'We have to take safety seriously' - Bath apologise for confiscating Leinster flags
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie