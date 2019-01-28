This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Chelsea's 18-year-old starlet coy over transfer reports

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been heavily linked with a move away from the London club.

By AFP Monday 28 Jan 2019, 12:02 AM
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi after the FA Cup fourth round match at Stamford Bridge.
Image: Nick Potts
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi after the FA Cup fourth round match at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi after the FA Cup fourth round match at Stamford Bridge.
Image: Nick Potts

CHELSEA’S CALLUM Hudson-Odoi was giving little away after scoring for the Blues just hours after press reports said the teenage winger had handed in a transfer request.

The 18-year-old struck in between two goals from Willian as holders Chelsea beat second-tier Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. 

Hudson-Odoi has previously been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who have made clear how highly they regard the England youth international.

Asked after full-time on Sunday if he had played his last game for Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi told the BBC: “I don’t know, I can’t say. I’ll keep working hard and you never know what will happen.”

Earlier, ahead of the January transfer window closing on Thursday, Chelsea refused to comment on the latest suggestions that Hudson-Odoi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

The London club have stated repeatedly they want Hudson-Odoi, who helped England win the U17 World Cup two years ago, to remain a member of their squad.

With 18 months remaining on his contract, Chelsea could now be faced with deciding whether to take advantage of a big-money offer for Hudson-Odoi in the next few days or instead letting him stay in the hope he will sign a new deal at the end of the season.

Hudson-Odoi, who started on Sunday, made his senior Chelsea debut in an FA Cup win over Newcastle in January last year and has now made 15 appearances for the Blues, scoring two goals.

The academy graduate, who first played for Chelsea at the under-eight age group, has now made 11 appearances this season after manager Maurizio Sarri was sufficiently impressed to avoid sending him out on loan.

Five of those have been starts, while the first of his three Premier League matches was against Watford last month.

He played for 10 minutes in last Saturday’s Premier League loss at Arsenal and was an unused substitute in the midweek clash with Tottenham that saw Chelsea advance to the League Cup final.

AFP

