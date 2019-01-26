This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
1-2 for Joseph O'Brien in Cheltenham opener

Fakir D’Oudairies moved to the head of ante-post lists for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after dominating his rivals.

By Racing Post Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 5:15 PM
Festival Trials Day - Cheltenham Racecourse Fakir D'Oudairies ridden by JJ Slevin on their way to victory in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse. Source: David Davies

JOSEPH O’BRIEN SENT two runners to Cheltenham this afternoon and they filled the first two places home in the opening JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle.   

Winner Fakir D’Oudairies moved to the head of ante-post lists for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after dominating his rivals. 

Having made a winning debut for the Piltown trainer at Cork three weeks ago, the French recruit was a well-supported 4-1 chance as he stepped up to Grade 2 level, scoring by 13 lengths under Johnny Slevin from stable companion Fine Brunello and Barry Geraghty.

“That was great and he had a good win in Cork the last day,” Slevin said of the winner.  “He has obviously come on for that and he had loads of experience in France. They didn’t hang around.

“They went a nice, even gallop he travelled very comfortably and jumped well. I didn’t realise I had won that far, but he did it well.”

He added: “I’d say he is probably better with a bit of juice in the ground, but it is a long way from being winter ground out there today and he handled it fine. Back here in the spring time, I’m sure the ground will be plenty safe enough for him.”

Fakir D’Oudairies was cut to as short as 4-1 for a repeat victory in March, making him the clear favourite ahead of another O’Brien inmate in Sir Erec at around 8-1.

For more visit the Racing Post 

