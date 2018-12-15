This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brain Power a class above as he storms to victory at Cheltenham

The New One was pulled up before the last at the Unibet International Hurdle this afternoon.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 3:55 PM
1 hour ago 851 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4397817

BRAIN POWER WAS a cut above the rest at Cheltenham this afternoon, finishing strongly to clinch the Unibet International Hurdle.

The Nicky Henderson-trained horse entered the day among the outsiders, but soon showed his class with Nico de Boinville on board.

The 7-1 shot battled the conditions reign supreme over the two mile, one furlong course.

He finished ahead of Silver Streak in second place and 4-1 favourite Western Ryder in third.

Elsewhere today, Frodon tasted victory in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup.

Bryony Frost guided the Paul Nicholls-trained horse to his second victory in the race, emulating his performance here back in 2016.

Guitar Pete, who won last year’s renewal of the race, finished third, with Cepage in second.

Here are the results in the rest of the day’s racing:

12.10 – JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (Class 2)

1st – Nelson River
2nd – Fanfan Du Seuil
3rd – Katpoli

12.45 – Ryman Novices’ Chase (Class 2)

1st – Drovers Lane
2nd – Le Breuil
3rd – Jenkins

13.20 – Cheltenham Club Handicap Chase (Class 2)

1st – Ozzie The Oscar
2nd – Bun Doran
3rd – Theinval

14.30 – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)

1st – Rockpoint
2nd – Lisnagar Oscar
3rd – Rocco

15.40 – OLBG.com Mares’ Handicap Hurdle (Class 2)

1st – Sensulano
2nd – Oscar Rose
3rd – Petticoat Tails

