Brain Power a class above as he storms to victory at Cheltenham

BRAIN POWER WAS a cut above the rest at Cheltenham this afternoon, finishing strongly to clinch the Unibet International Hurdle.

The Nicky Henderson-trained horse entered the day among the outsiders, but soon showed his class with Nico de Boinville on board.

The 7-1 shot battled the conditions reign supreme over the two mile, one furlong course.

The switch back to hurdles works the oracle for Brain Power as he bolts up in the International Hurdle at #Cheltenham...



Price updates:

🏇 Champion Hurdle 10/1

🏇 Champion Chase 25/1 from 50/1

🏇 Exchange Trophy 8/1 from 16/1



📲 https://t.co/cc1Livmytxpic.twitter.com/5hNbXnLzZc — BetVictor Racing (@BetVictorRacing) December 15, 2018 Source: BetVictor Racing /Twitter

He finished ahead of Silver Streak in second place and 4-1 favourite Western Ryder in third.

Elsewhere today, Frodon tasted victory in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup.

Bryony Frost guided the Paul Nicholls-trained horse to his second victory in the race, emulating his performance here back in 2016.

Guitar Pete, who won last year’s renewal of the race, finished third, with Cepage in second.

2016 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup 🏆

2018 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup 🏆



A fantastic performance from Frodon to record his second success in the Grade Three contest @CheltenhamRaces under Bryony Frost.👏👏 #TheInternational pic.twitter.com/Gkn30695iq — Racing UK (@racing_uk) December 15, 2018 Source: Racing UK /Twitter

Here are the results in the rest of the day’s racing:

12.10 – JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (Class 2)

1st – Nelson River

2nd – Fanfan Du Seuil

3rd – Katpoli

12.45 – Ryman Novices’ Chase (Class 2)

1st – Drovers Lane

2nd – Le Breuil

3rd – Jenkins

13.20 – Cheltenham Club Handicap Chase (Class 2)

1st – Ozzie The Oscar

2nd – Bun Doran

3rd – Theinval

14.30 – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)

1st – Rockpoint

2nd – Lisnagar Oscar

3rd – Rocco

15.40 – OLBG.com Mares’ Handicap Hurdle (Class 2)

1st – Sensulano

2nd – Oscar Rose

3rd – Petticoat Tails

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: