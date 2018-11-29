PSG striker's apartment robbed while he was playing against Liverpool

Choupo-Moting came off the bench against the Reds.

WHILE ERIC MAXIM Choupo-Moting was in action for Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night, burglars were in his flat, not far from the stadium, robbing it.

The German-born Cameroonian striker played the last 25 minutes last night to help the French champions beat Liverpool, 2-1.

Meanwhile, the burglars helped themselves to his property, police told the France Info radio station.

A police source said the thieves escaped with loot worth around €600,000 mostly in jewels and handbags from the flat near the Parc des Princes.

Last December the Paris apartment of then PSG coach Unai Emery, now at Arsenal, was burgled as his team played Strasbourg in the French Cup.

