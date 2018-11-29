This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSG striker's apartment robbed while he was playing against Liverpool

The thiefs took around €600,000 worth of jewels and handbags from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s apartment.

By AFP Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 5:18 PM
47 minutes ago 1,777 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4367693
Choupo-Moting came off the bench against the Reds.
Image: Getty Images
Choupo-Moting came off the bench against the Reds.
Choupo-Moting came off the bench against the Reds.
Image: Getty Images

WHILE ERIC MAXIM Choupo-Moting was in action for Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night, burglars were in his flat, not far from the stadium, robbing it.

The German-born Cameroonian striker played the last 25 minutes last night to help the French champions beat Liverpool, 2-1.

Meanwhile, the burglars helped themselves to his property, police told the France Info radio station.

A police source said the thieves escaped with loot worth around €600,000 mostly in jewels and handbags from the flat near the Parc des Princes.

Last December the Paris apartment of then PSG coach Unai Emery, now at Arsenal, was burgled as his team played Strasbourg in the French Cup.

© – AFP 2018

