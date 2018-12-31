Cloete requires further assessment to determine extent of neck injury

Chris Cloete was stretchered off with a neck injury during Munster's win against Leinster on Saturday.

MUNSTER ARE NOT yet in a position to confirm the extent of the neck injury sustained by Chris Cloete in Saturday’s clash with Leinster.

The South African flanker, whose try gave Munster an early lead at Thomond Park, had to be stretchered off after half an hour of the 26-17 victory in the Guinness Pro14.

Cloete was injured by Tadhg Furlong’s attempt to clear out a ruck, for which the Leinster prop was shown a yellow card by referee Frank Murphy.

An injury bulletin issued by Munster this afternoon explained: “Chris Cloete was brought to hospital for assessment. Initial investigations were normal but he will undergo further assessment this week to determine the extent of his neck injury.”

The southern province, who reported no other fresh injury concerns, returned to training today ahead of Saturday evening’s meeting with Connacht at the Sportsground.

Meanwhile, an official Guinness Pro14 disciplinary update is expected to be circulated later today in relation to last Saturday’s feisty derby clash in Limerick, during which Leinster’s James Lowe was shown a red card.

