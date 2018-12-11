Thigh injury to keep Chris Farrell out of Munster's trip to Castres

MUNSTER CENTRE CHRIS Farrell will miss the province’s Heineken Champions Cup round 4 meeting away to Castres on Saturday [5.30 kick-off].

Farrell and out-half Joey Carbery were due to start Sunday’s win over the French champions at Thomond Park, but were withdrawn with quad and hamstring trouble respectively.

Head coach Johann van Graan is hopeful that Carbery will be able to shake off his hamstring complaint this week ahead of the return encounter in Stade Pierre Fabre, but his dynamic centre will be sidelined for at least the weekend ahead.

“It doesn’t seem to be ‘a few days’ thing,” Van Graan said of Farrell at Munster’s base in the University of Limerick today.

“Joey we’ll make a decision on later in the week, I think he’s got a chance of making it.

“Chris won’t be available for this weekend. We’re sending him for further tests, but I don’t think he’ll be available for this weekend.”

Openside flanker Chris Cloete was replaced in the second half of the win over Castres by Arno Botha and underwent a HIA. Van Graan reports that he passed the assessment and is available to re-form the back row partnership with Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Further good news for Munster comes in the shape of Tommy O’Donnell, Jean Kleyn and Stephen Archer returning to the training field at UL this week.

