This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Luckless Chris Farrell unlikely to feature for Munster against Gloucester

The outside centre sustained a knee injury against Connacht last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 7 Jan 2019, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,164 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4426843

CHRIS FARRELL IS highly unlikely to be available to Munster for their crucial Heineken Champions Cup clash with Gloucester on Friday after suffering a right knee injury.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury in the closing stages of Munster’s win over Connacht last weekend.

Chris Farrell Farrell has had a torrid time with injuries. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Farrell is set to undergo scans on the knee and will be anxiously awaiting the results, with the Six Nations less than a month away.

The outside centre has endured a torrid time physically in the recent past, returning from a long-term ACL injury this season only to miss a number of weeks with a thigh complaint.

Munster will be hopeful this fresh knee issue does not sideline Farrell for long.

More positively for Johann van Graan’s side, openside flanker Chris Cloete will be reintegrated into team training this week as he closes in on a return from the neck injury he suffered against Leinster two weekends ago.

John Ryan has been cleared to train too, having come through the HIA process after being “removed as a precaution for a head injury assessment” against Connacht, according to Munster.

JJ Hanrahan is a major doubt to be involved against Gloucester and could be missing for several weeks as he is currently being assessed by the province’s medical department for a hip injury.

Captain Peter O’Mahony and centre Dan Goggin are expected to be fit this weekend after sustaining knocks against Connacht last time out.

Brian Scott [foot], James Cronin [leg], Jack O’Donoghue [knee], Dave O’Callaghan [foot] all remain sidelined.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    Barcelona go further clear as Messi and Suarez strike
    Muller backs Bayern team-mate Ribery after expletive-laden social media outburst
    LEINSTER
    Sexton emerges as injury doubt for Toulouse, but Henshaw back in contention
    Sexton emerges as injury doubt for Toulouse, but Henshaw back in contention
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    O'Brien builds on his opportunities after pre-season meeting with Cullen
    ULSTER
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City
    Jermain Defoe completes move to Rangers on 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie