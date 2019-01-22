'He’s had a lot to contend with in his personal life': Aberdeen terminate Forrester's contract

IRISH MIDFIELDER CHRIS Forrester will return home to be with his family after Aberdeen accepted a request for his contract with the Scottish club to be terminated.

The 26-year-old joined Aberdeen from Peterborough United last summer, but in a statement issued today, manager Derek McInnes said Forrester has ‘had a lot to contend with in his personal life’.

Forrester, who earned a move to England in 2015 after making the breakthrough at Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland, made just eight appearances for Aberdeen this season.

He had signed a three-year contract at Pittodrie after being transfer-listed by Peterborough at the end of last season.

“It’s with a lot of sadness and regret that we’ve terminated Chris’ contract,” McInnes said.

“At his request, we’ve allowed him to be back with his family in Ireland. He’s had a lot to contend with in his personal life and as a club, we have an understanding of the situation and we wish him well with his future career.”

Forrester, who won a league title and FAI Cup during his time with St Pat’s, was called up to Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad in March 2016 for friendly games against Switzerland and Slovakia, but has yet to be capped at senior international level.

