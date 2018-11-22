Hughton dismisses link to vacant Ireland job but Big Sam declares his interest

CHRIS HUGHTON HAS dismissed suggestions that he could take over as Ireland manager following the departure of Martin O’Neill yesterday morning, however Sam Allardyce has indicated that he would be interested in the position.

O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane were dismissed following a poor 2018 which saw Ireland suffer relegation in the Uefa Nations League, fail to score in four games and secure just one win in their last nine games.

The pair led Ireland to the knockout stages of the European Championships in France and to a World Cup play-off 12 months ago, however recent poor form saw the FAI part ways with the duo after five years in charge.

Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy and current Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny are the two frontrunners for the position, however outside candidates including Hughton and Allardyce have also been speculated.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League game against Leicester City on Saturday, however, Hughton insisted that he was not interested in taking over at Lansdowne Road at the current moment.

Hughton made 79 appearances for Ireland as a defender. Source: EMPICS Sport

The 59-year-old made 71 appearances in the green shirt between 1979 and 1991, but insisted that he was fully concentrated on his position as Brighton manager, which he has held since 2014.

“All my thoughts and concentrations are on here with a talented group of players who’ve worked hard to be in this division,” he said speaking on Thursday.

Hughton helped Brighton secure promotion from the Championship last season and was nominated for Manager of the Year following his side’s 15th-place finish during their first ever campaign in the Premier League.

Sky Sports has reported that former Bolton, West Ham and Everton boss Allardyce would be interested in taking the reigns as Ireland boss.

He enjoyed a short spell managing Limerick to the First Division title in the League of Ireland during the 1990s and with a wealth of Premier League experience has been suggested as a candidate to replace O’Neill ahead of the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: