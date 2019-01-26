CBC Cork qualify for first Harty Cup final in 101 years after win over Thurles

The prize on offer in next month's Dr Harty Cup final.

CBC Cork 2-12

Thurles CBS 0-13

Denis Hurley reports from Kilfinane

CORK’S CHRISTIAN BROTHERS College will contest the Munster PPS Dr Harty Cup final for the first time since 1918 following a fine victory over Thurles CBS at Kilfinane this afternoon.

Having lost the inaugural decider to Rockwell College, CBC has become more renowned as a rugby school but recent years have seen them make an impact in the Harty and they will look to take the last step in the all-Cork final against Midleton CBS on 16 February.

They had to work for victory here, having trailed by two points at half-time. Though Jack Cahalane’s goal helped CBC to lead by 1-1 to 0-1 after three minutes, frees from Devon Ryan helped Thurles to take control on the scoreboard.

Points from Paddy Creedon and Keith Ryan had Thurles ahead by 0-9 to 1-3 after 23 but Pádraig Power replied for CBC and Thurles had three more wides before half-time, giving them a first-half tally of seven compared to just one for their opponents.

While Luke Cashin extended the Thurles advantage on the resumption, CBC were level after Shane Barrett’s super goal on 35. Ryan put Thurles in front again but it was the last time they led.

A pair of Power frees gave CBC the lead and though Ryan levelled, five points in a row – two from Power and Declan Hanlon and one by Barrett – had the Cork school in a strong position.

Ryan’s ninth point cut the gap for Thurles and they might have had an injury-time goal but Kieran Moloney’s shot hit the crossbar and Eoin Purcell’s follow-up was saved by Cian Long.

Yet another Power free restored CBC’s five-point advantage, ensuring that they progressed.

Scorers for CBC Cork: Pádraig Power 0-8 (0-7 frees), Shane Barrett 1-2, Jack Cahalane 1-0, Declan Hanlon 0-2.

Scorers for Thurles CBS: Devon Ryan 0-9 (0-8 frees), Luke Cashin 0-2, Keith Ryan, Paddy Creedon 0-1 each.

CBC Cork

1. Cian Long (Glen Rovers)

2. Conor Murphy (Sarsfields)

3. David Barry (Sarsfields)

4. Peadar Hennessy (Mallow)

5. Gearóid Mulcahy (Glen Rovers)

6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

7. Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)

8. Declan Hanlon (Blarney)

9. Kevin Finn (Midleton)

10. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

11. Niall Hartnett (Douglas)

12. Pádraig Power (Blarney)

13. Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra)

14. Patrick McBarron (Carrigaline)

15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

30. Jack O’Kelly (St Finbarr’s) for McBarron (41)

24. Carthach Daly (Lismore) for O’Donovan (50)

18. James Scally (Bishopstown) for O’Kelly (inh) (60)

Thurles CBS

1. Kevin Bracken (Thurles Sarsfields)

6. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

3. John Kirwan (Moycarkey-Borris)

4. Jack Hickey (Emeralds)

7. Jack Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill)

22. Eoin Morris

2. Peter Melbourne (Moycarkey-Borris)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)

9. Kieran Moloney (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

11. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

12. Eoin Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

13. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

14. Darren Flood (Moycarkey-Borris)

15. Luke Cashin (Roscrea)

Subs

25. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle) for Flood (45)

27. Éanna Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Cashin (53)

21. James Synott (Roscrea) for Melbourne (55)

19. Jack Taylor (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Creedon (57)

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick)

