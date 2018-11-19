This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Christian Eriksen says Ireland were 'too scared' against Denmark

The Tottenham star was left unimpressed by the visitors’ performance in Aarhus.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 19 Nov 2018, 10:57 PM
2 hours ago 4,412 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4348490
Christian Eriksen played 45 minutes in tonight's Denmark-Ireland match.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Christian Eriksen played 45 minutes in tonight's Denmark-Ireland match.
Christian Eriksen played 45 minutes in tonight's Denmark-Ireland match.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DENMARK AND TOTTENHAM star Christian Eriksen was left unimpressed by Ireland amid a dour 0-0 Nations League draw in Aarhus tonight.

The 26-year-old lamented the hosts’ inability to take their chances and claimed the Boys in Green were “scared” of their opponents.

“We should have won with the chances we had,” Eriksen told Sky Sports. “It was a bit unlucky, but it was a difficult game to play.

“Ireland wasted a lot of time if they could. They took their time with everything.

They rarely went forward. It was difficult to break them down as well as only a few chances. Normally the chances would have been enough to score, to finish the game off. But we didn’t.

“There was a lot of defending on their side while we were trying to attack against 11 men in their own half.”

Eriksen also suggested Martin O’Neill’s side’s style was not particularly different, compared with the three other times that the teams have met over the past year.

“They play like this every game we played. It’s been similar, of course. In the second game in Ireland [where the Danes won 5-1], they wanted to go forward, but they knew what happened when they went forward. That is probably why they’re too scared to go forward.

“It’s something we understand — people are scared to come here, and it’s something we can build on. We want to win games, but a game like this is going to be a difficult one.”

Eriksen, who only recently recovered from an abdominal injury, also confirmed that it was “always the plan” for him to be substituted at half-time.

