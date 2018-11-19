Christian Eriksen says Ireland were 'too scared' against Denmark

DENMARK AND TOTTENHAM star Christian Eriksen was left unimpressed by Ireland amid a dour 0-0 Nations League draw in Aarhus tonight.

The 26-year-old lamented the hosts’ inability to take their chances and claimed the Boys in Green were “scared” of their opponents.

“We should have won with the chances we had,” Eriksen told Sky Sports. “It was a bit unlucky, but it was a difficult game to play.

“Ireland wasted a lot of time if they could. They took their time with everything.

They rarely went forward. It was difficult to break them down as well as only a few chances. Normally the chances would have been enough to score, to finish the game off. But we didn’t.

“There was a lot of defending on their side while we were trying to attack against 11 men in their own half.”

Eriksen also suggested Martin O’Neill’s side’s style was not particularly different, compared with the three other times that the teams have met over the past year.

“They play like this every game we played. It’s been similar, of course. In the second game in Ireland [where the Danes won 5-1], they wanted to go forward, but they knew what happened when they went forward. That is probably why they’re too scared to go forward.

“It’s something we understand — people are scared to come here, and it’s something we can build on. We want to win games, but a game like this is going to be a difficult one.”

Eriksen, who only recently recovered from an abdominal injury, also confirmed that it was “always the plan” for him to be substituted at half-time.

