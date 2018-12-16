Stuttgart captain's father dies suddenly after Bundesliga win against Hertha Berlin

THE FATHER OF Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner died on Saturday afternoon following the side’s 2-1 victory against Hertha Berlin.

The club issued a statement saying they were mourning the loss of Herbert Gentner, with cause of death as of yet unknown.

“The entire club offers its support and condolences to the Gentner family at this difficult time,” the club said.

Gentner has made over 200 appearances for the side, with the 33-year-old also making five appearances for Germany prior to the World Cup in South Africa.

The midfielder, who first joined the club in 1999, won the Bundesliga title with Stuttgart in 2007 and again with Wolfsburg in 2009 following a three-year departure.

He helped Stuttgart secure promotion from the second tier in 2017 after returning to the club.

