Chelsea land €64m target Pulisic but he'll stay with Dortmund until the summer

CHELSEA HAVE SECURED a major transfer early in the January transfer window with the announcement that attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic will join the Premier League side.

But the 20-year-old will not be in action for the Stamford Bridge outfit until next season with Chelsea having signed him for €64 million and then loaned him back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the campaign as per the deal they have struck with the German club.

Pulisic joined Dortmund in the spring of 2015 as a 16-year-old and made his Bundesliga debut in 2016. He has been a regular for the team over the last few years and has made 11 appearances in the league this season.

He has scored three goals to date this season as Dortmund sit top of the Bundesliga with a six-point lead over Bayern Munich entering the winter break while they have reached the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face a first leg tie against Tottenham on 13 February.

Pulisic has won 23 caps for the USA and netted nine times, including seven in their unsuccessful 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: