Monday 19 November, 2018
Chelsea and Liverpool target Pulisic won't be leaving in January says Dortmund director

The 20-year-old USA international has been linked with a January switch to England.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Nov 2018, 3:20 PM
BORUSSIA DORTMUND HAVE no intention of letting Christian Pulisic leave in January, says sporting director Michael Zorc.

The 20-year-old winger has been linked to the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool since breaking into the Dortmund first team in 2016.

A recent report from the Daily Mail claimed Chelsea are preparing a bid for the USA international in January.

It has been reported in Germany that he has refused the side’s latest offer to extend his contract and has no interest in renewing.

Pulisic is tied to Dortmund until 2020 and is said to be valued at £70 million, but Zorc suggests no offer will convince them to let him go in the next transfer window.

“We’ve known these rumors for many years,” Zorc told Kicker. ”We’re planning to continue with him at least until the end of the season.

“We will still need Christian significantly.”

Pulisic hinted that he could make a switch to England when quizzed about the ongoing speculation ahead of the friendly at Wembley last week.

“As you can see, we are having a great year at Dortmund and I am enjoying every moment of that,” he said. “Then, when the time comes for me to talk in the breaks about my future, then that’s when those things happen.

“England and the Premier League, it is a league where lots of kids dream of playing, so there is no reason why maybe one day I won’t play here.”

Pulisic has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this term, scoring three goals, but has not started a game in the Bundesliga since September.

