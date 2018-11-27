Kenny's recruitment drive continues as Pat's sign highly-rated Limerick midfielder

HARRY KENNY CONTINUES to shape his St Patrick’s Athletic squad for his first season in charge, acquiring the services of highly-rated midfielder Cian Coleman from Limerick.

The 21-year-old becomes Kenny’s third new signing since he was appointed manager of the Inchicore club ahead of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Coleman starred for Limerick last season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Coleman starred for Limerick last term, featuring 30 times and scoring twice throughout the league campaign, but makes the move to Richmond Park following previous spells with Cork City and Cobh Ramblers.

The exciting prospect joins Gary Shaw and Dave Webster in signing for Pat’s, while Dean Clarke, Ian Bermingham and James Doona have all committed to the club for the 2019 campaign.

“Delighted to get the business done,” he said. “I spoke to them [St Pat's] about a week or two ago, so it was a no-brainer after talking to them.

“Harry seems very passionate about improving players and I’m ready to knuckle down. I’ll have to be at the top of my game every training session and in every game to keep my place. But that’s the only way to improve.

“It’s something new, a massive club and I can’t wait to get going.”

Kenny was appointed to the job following the resignation of long-serving manager Liam Buckley in September, and returns having previously been assistant boss during the 2013 league-winning campaign.

St Pat’s finished fifth in the Premier Division last season and will be hoping for improved fortunes in 2019 under the new regime.

