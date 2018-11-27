This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kenny's recruitment drive continues as Pat's sign highly-rated Limerick midfielder

Cian Coleman has joined the Inchicore club ahead of the 2019 season.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 6:02 PM
26 minutes ago 941 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4363067

HARRY KENNY CONTINUES to shape his St Patrick’s Athletic squad for his first season in charge, acquiring the services of highly-rated midfielder Cian Coleman from Limerick.

The 21-year-old becomes Kenny’s third new signing since he was appointed manager of the Inchicore club ahead of the 2019 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Cian Coleman celebrates winning Coleman starred for Limerick last season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Coleman starred for Limerick last term, featuring 30 times and scoring twice throughout the league campaign, but makes the move to Richmond Park following previous spells with Cork City and Cobh Ramblers.

The exciting prospect joins Gary Shaw and Dave Webster in signing for Pat’s, while Dean Clarke, Ian Bermingham and James Doona have all committed to the club for the 2019 campaign.

“Delighted to get the business done,” he said. “I spoke to them [St Pat's] about a week or two ago, so it was a no-brainer after talking to them.

“Harry seems very passionate about improving players and I’m ready to knuckle down. I’ll have to be at the top of my game every training session and in every game to keep my place. But that’s the only way to improve.

“It’s something new, a massive club and I can’t wait to get going.”

Kenny was appointed to the job following the resignation of long-serving manager Liam Buckley in September, and returns having previously been assistant boss during the 2013 league-winning campaign.

St Pat’s finished fifth in the Premier Division last season and will be hoping for improved fortunes in 2019 under the new regime.  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    DUNDALK
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Mourinho tells United players to treat Young Boys clash as 'last chance'
    Kick-off between Burnley and Newcastle delayed as referee's assessor collapses in tunnel
    NFL
    Lamar Miller runs for 97-yard touchdown... the NFL's longest touchdown since he scored four years ago
    Lamar Miller runs for 97-yard touchdown... the NFL's longest touchdown since he scored four years ago
    Can anyone stop the Saints from marching to the Super Bowl?
    Steelers' six-game winning streak snapped with loss to Broncos

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie