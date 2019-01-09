This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare's 2013 All-Ireland winning full-back has retired

Cian Dillon announced his decision this evening.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 8:32 PM
1 hour ago 4,193 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4432153

CLARE DEFENDER CIAN Dillon has announced this evening that he is retiring from inter-county hurling.

Cian Dillon, Conor Ryan and Patrick O'Connor celebrate with the Liam McCarthy Cian Dillon (left) celebrates with team-mates Conor Ryan and Patrick O'Connor in 2013. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dillon informed joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor of his decision to depart in the early stages of the 2019 season and his decision was announced afterwards.

In 2013 Dillon was at the edge of the square when Clare captured the Liam MacCarthy Cup with a victory over Cork. That was the crowning moment of his career but he won another All-Ireland medal in 2009 in Croke Park, part of Clare’s historic breakthrough at U21 level.

Dillon was joint captain of Clare in 2016 when they overturned Waterford to win the Allianz hurling league title after a replay. He has won two Clare senior hurling medals with his club Crusheen in 2010 and 2011.

Cian Dillon and Tony Kelly lift the cup Cian Dillon (left) celebrates Clare's league victory in 2016. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The Clare joint bosses paid tribute to Dillon.

“Cian has been a central figure in Clare’s successes since making his debut for the county at U21 level in 2009.

“Cian has been an exemplary ambassador for his county and for the game of hurling and we wish him the very best in his ongoing club career with Crusheen.”

Dillon has found his gametime has been restricted in recent times with Clare. His departure cuts another playing link with Clare’s 2013 success, leaving just eight members of that starting side still involved ahead of the new campaign.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Tottenham's stadium move delayed until March at the earliest
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    CHELSEA
    'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'
    'Eden Hazard is too good for this Chelsea team'
    Higuain could be on his way to the Premier League after Chelsea 'agree terms'
    As it happened: Tottenham vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Defoe eager to create 'something special' with Gerrard at Rangers
    Defoe eager to create 'something special' with Gerrard at Rangers
    Burnley lend Irish defender Dunne to Sunderland's promotion push
    'I was pretty much retired' - The rejuvenation of the Irish star aiming to end Man City's bid for glory

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie