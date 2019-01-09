Clare's 2013 All-Ireland winning full-back has retired

CLARE DEFENDER CIAN Dillon has announced this evening that he is retiring from inter-county hurling.

Cian Dillon (left) celebrates with team-mates Conor Ryan and Patrick O'Connor in 2013. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dillon informed joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor of his decision to depart in the early stages of the 2019 season and his decision was announced afterwards.

Clare Senior Hurling Joint Managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have paid tribute to Cian Dillon who this evening informed management of his decision to retire from intercounty hurling.



DETAILS - https://t.co/T2ROJcUuWE pic.twitter.com/WTFcb7xXb1 — Clare Senior Hurlers (@ClareSenHurlers) January 9, 2019 Source: Clare Senior Hurlers /Twitter

In 2013 Dillon was at the edge of the square when Clare captured the Liam MacCarthy Cup with a victory over Cork. That was the crowning moment of his career but he won another All-Ireland medal in 2009 in Croke Park, part of Clare’s historic breakthrough at U21 level.

Dillon was joint captain of Clare in 2016 when they overturned Waterford to win the Allianz hurling league title after a replay. He has won two Clare senior hurling medals with his club Crusheen in 2010 and 2011.

Cian Dillon (left) celebrates Clare's league victory in 2016. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The Clare joint bosses paid tribute to Dillon.

“Cian has been a central figure in Clare’s successes since making his debut for the county at U21 level in 2009.

“Cian has been an exemplary ambassador for his county and for the game of hurling and we wish him the very best in his ongoing club career with Crusheen.”

Dillon has found his gametime has been restricted in recent times with Clare. His departure cuts another playing link with Clare’s 2013 success, leaving just eight members of that starting side still involved ahead of the new campaign.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: