Friday 2 November, 2018
Another long Limerick wait ends as Cian Lynch is named 2018 Hurler of the Year

The Patrickswell man saw off stiff competition to land the award.

By Emma Duffy Friday 2 Nov 2018, 8:23 PM
1 hour ago 3,940 Views 19 Comments
2018 Hurler of the Year: Cian Lynch.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LIMERICK’S MIDFIELD DYNAMO Cian Lynch has been named Hurler of the Year at the GAA-GPA PwC All-Stars tonight.

Lynch adds the prestigious accolade to his first senior All-Ireland medal and becomes the first Limerick recipient of the award since Eamonn Grimes in 1973.

John Kiely’s Treatymen dethroned Galway in the September showpiece at Croke Park, ending a 45-year wait for All-Ireland hurling glory.

Lynch beat Tribesmen duo Joe Canning and Padraic Mannion to the accolade, with the former looking to become the first player in history to win Hurler of the Year two seasons in succession.

Aaron Gillane with Cian Lynch Lynch with Limerick team-mate Aaron Gillane tonight. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A first time nominee, Patrickswell’s Lynch had a sparkling year around the middle, adding a coveted Celtic Cross to his two All-Ireland U21 titles, and now the Hurler of the Year gong.

That was voted on by his peers and he was presented with the award at the ceremony at Dublin’s Convention Centre tonight.

Earlier on, his team-mate Kyle Hayes was named Young Hurler of the Year, edging Cork duo Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon to the honour.

Hayes was central to the Shannonsiders’ summer as he hit 1-13 from play from his centre-forward role. The Kildimo-Pallaskenry clubman tallied 0-4 in the decider, and was named man-of-the-match.

