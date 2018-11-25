This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Absolutely delighted' - Ciara Mageean wins first National Cross Country title

Elsewhere, Raheny’s Kevin Dooney took the senior men’s title and Sarah Healy capped a phenomenal year.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 5:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,414 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4359163

CIARA MAGEEAN HAD a day to remember as she won her first National Senior Cross Country title at Abbotstown today.

Ciara Mageean Ciara Mageean. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The 2016 European 1500m bronze medalist and Rio Olympian looked strong throughout and did enough to keep Letterkenny’s Annmarie McGlynn at bay in the closing stages.

26-year-old Portaferry native Mageean will now lead the Irish women’s team at the European Cross Country Championship in Tilburg in on 9 December.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” she said afterwards. “I’ve had a good year, I suppose.

“It’s probably the best year for national titles for me. To get out on the grass and win my first ever national senior title is a pretty special moment so I’m absolutely delighted.”

Ireland’s Golden Girl Sarah Healy meanwhile, capped an immense 2018 in which she was crowned European U18 champions at 800m and 1500m, with an easy win over 4km in today’s junior race.

The Blackrock star will now also lead her country’s team at Europeans.

Screen Shot 2018-11-25 at 14.36.14 It was another good day for Sarah Healy. Source: Athletics Ireland Twitter.

Raheny’s Kevin Dooney was crowned winner in the Senior Men’s category, as he edged out Clonmel’s Sean Tobin by four seconds while Bantry’s Darragh McElhinney took the Junior Men’s title.

Kevin Dooney Kevin Dooney. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The U12, U14 and U16 races also took place on an extremely busy day at the Irish Life Health Cross Country Championships in Dublin.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    FOOTBALL
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager with Stephen Kenny set to succeed him
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby
    USA
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    Inis Mór man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie