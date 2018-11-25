'Absolutely delighted' - Ciara Mageean wins first National Cross Country title

CIARA MAGEEAN HAD a day to remember as she won her first National Senior Cross Country title at Abbotstown today.

Ciara Mageean. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The 2016 European 1500m bronze medalist and Rio Olympian looked strong throughout and did enough to keep Letterkenny’s Annmarie McGlynn at bay in the closing stages.

26-year-old Portaferry native Mageean will now lead the Irish women’s team at the European Cross Country Championship in Tilburg in on 9 December.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” she said afterwards. “I’ve had a good year, I suppose.

“It’s probably the best year for national titles for me. To get out on the grass and win my first ever national senior title is a pretty special moment so I’m absolutely delighted.”

Ciara Mageean wins her first @irishlifehealth national senior cross country crown pic.twitter.com/AlDPmB7Piw — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) November 25, 2018

Ireland’s Golden Girl Sarah Healy meanwhile, capped an immense 2018 in which she was crowned European U18 champions at 800m and 1500m, with an easy win over 4km in today’s junior race.

The Blackrock star will now also lead her country’s team at Europeans.

It was another good day for Sarah Healy. Source: Athletics Ireland Twitter.

Sarah Healy on her brilliant win in the u20 race pic.twitter.com/ocJj7GNGTN — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) November 25, 2018

Raheny’s Kevin Dooney was crowned winner in the Senior Men’s category, as he edged out Clonmel’s Sean Tobin by four seconds while Bantry’s Darragh McElhinney took the Junior Men’s title.

Kevin Dooney. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The U12, U14 and U16 races also took place on an extremely busy day at the Irish Life Health Cross Country Championships in Dublin.

