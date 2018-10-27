This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick's 'beautiful' All-Ireland quest, a proud uncle of a key midfielder, and opening a counselling clinic

Limerick great Ciarán Carey reflects on a memorable season for his county.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 2:50 PM
2 hours ago 3,070 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4309185

FORMER LIMERICK HURLER Ciarán Carey says that watching his county end a 45-year wait for All-Ireland glory was a ‘beautiful journey’ for him.

Carey1 Ciarán Carey alongside his nephew Cian. Source: Sportsfile

Limerick stunned defending champions Galway earlier this year to win the Liam MacCarthy Cup with a dramatic one-point win, an incredible result which Carey says was ‘an early Christmas present’ for everyone in the county.

“Definitely by the time they got to Croke Park you could turn around and say, yeah, it was a huge, huge emotional journey. Even for past players, I’d imagine.

I haven’t met a whole pile of them but for myself personally it was spiritually and emotionally a beautiful journey throughout the year.

“As it got to the business end of the year, emotions would have been huge for most past players I’d imagine. If it wasn’t, they mustn’t be that human.

“Being honest, watching the game it was the type of game you could enjoy. I was enjoying the match because I felt that we were in control in a lot of areas in the field, really.

Thankfully they held out and it was just a flood of emotion then, really. I’d be telling lies if I didn’t say I cried and shed a tear when I saw Tom Condon coming out with that last ball.”

Cian Lynch celebrates with his mother Valerie Cian Lynch celebrates with his mother Valerie after winning the All-Ireland. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Carey’s nephew Cian Lynch has been a revelation for Limerick in 2018, playing an integral role from midfield throughout the season on their way to glory.

The three-time All-Star didn’t get to witness the poignant embrace between Cian and his mother Valerie on the pitch after the All-Ireland final, but having that family connection in the Limerick team makes the achievement all the more significant for him.

“I suppose we’re lucky in Patrickswell,” Carey outlines, “we always had a fairly strong representation from our club with Limerick. From that point of view it would have been extra-special for the club.

But, as you rightly point out, when your own nephew is playing it obviously brings the emotion to a seriously high level compared to if you hadn’t blood involved.”

Outside of sport, Carey is heading for an exciting chapter in his life.

He took some time out from coaching last year to focus on his studies in psychotherapy counselling with addiction, and he will be graduating with a full BA Honours Degree next month.   

He has been working in the Cuan Mhuire Residential Treatment Centre for the last few years and plans to open his own clinic in Limerick city which will facilitate one-to-one and group therapy sessions.

Ciaran Carey and Tomas Dunne 2/6/2002 DIGITAL Ciarán Carey in action for Limerick in 2002. Source: INPHO

“It was a tough journey because I went back in 2010/11 and I did my diploma at that time. I got heavily involved with the hurling then so I parked up the academic side of it. I went back there again then last year, thank God.

“It was a fair struggle. The learning part of it was fine, but where it pinched for me really was, if someone wants to drive a car they have to be given a provisional licence. I hadn’t my provisional licence for a lap-top or a computer!

“That was the big stumbling block, but thankfully I got plenty of help. My son and daughter were still in College and a very good friend of mine so I had plenty of help around that.

“I’ll be honest, getting this was equally as important as if I could have won an All-Ireland title. That’s how much it means to me.” 

  • Ciarán Carey was inducted into the Gaelic Writers Association (GWA) Hall of Fame at a gala dinner on Friday night in Dublin’s Woolen Mills, where a number of current and former players were honoured at the 2018 awards.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder
    Eriksson returns to international management for the first time since 2010 World Cup
    'You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession... Could you imagine that with Ferguson?'
    IRELAND
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    'Keith Earls would've been a massive inspiration coming from a similar area to me'
    Jordan Larmour nominated for World Rugby award after outstanding year for club and country
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Brighton defender becomes the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen
    Brighton defender becomes the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen
    Salah and Mane instrumental as Liverpool go top of the Premier League
    LIVE: Liverpool v Cardiff, Premier League
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign
    Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review
    Sadlier hits hat-trick as Cork gear up for cup final by putting five past Bray

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie