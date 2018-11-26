This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win

Matt Ritchie produced a contender for the worst miss of the season but the Magpies ran out 2-1 winners.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Nov 2018, 10:41 PM
45 minutes ago 1,580 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4361358
Clarke celebrates doubling Newcastle's lead on Monday night at Turf Moor.
Image: Martin Rickett
Clarke celebrates doubling Newcastle's lead on Monday night at Turf Moor.
Clarke celebrates doubling Newcastle's lead on Monday night at Turf Moor.
Image: Martin Rickett

NEWCASTLE UNITED RECORDED a third consecutive Premier League win with a 2-1 victory at Burnley despite Matt Ritchie missing an open goal from close range.

Rafael Benitez’s side led 2-0 thanks to a Ben Mee own goal and a header from Ireland centre back Ciaran Clark, but Sam Vokes hit back for the hosts before half-time.

Ritchie looked set to make sure of the points early in the second half but the winger, who had set up Clark’s goal, bizarrely slotted wide at the back post after DeAndre Yedlin beat Charlie Taylor for pace.

Burnley v Newcastle United - Premier League - Turf Moor Aaron Lennon and Ciaran Clark contest possession. Source: Martin Rickett

But Newcastle held on for their first top-flight win over Burnley since 1975 to move up to 13th in the table, while a fourth loss in five league games leaves the Clarets still a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Kick-off was delayed for half an hour due to a medical emergency in the tunnel, but Newcastle made a rapid start and opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Burnley did not properly clear a corner and, when Federico Fernandez took aim, his 25-yard drive – which was heading wide of the post – beat Joe Hart via a deflection off Burnley captain Mee.

And the visitors’ lead was doubled in the 23rd minute with the Clarets again switching off at the back, Clark getting between two defenders to cleverly flick in a header from Ritchie’s cross.

Burnley reduced the deficit before the break, Mee’s long pass perfectly flighted for Wales striker Vokes to send a looping 18-yard header past Martin Dubravka.

Burnley v Newcastle United - Premier League - Turf Moor Mohamed Diame celebrates after the final whistle. Source: Martin Rickett

Newcastle should have restored their two-goal cushion shortly after the restart but Ritchie somehow missed an open goal from three yards out when it was easier to score.

While not in Ritchie’s league, Chris Wood wasted a good chance to earn Burnley an undeserved point when he shot straight at Dubravka, the New Zealand international later denied by Yedlin’s outstanding block before he also fired a bouncing ball over the crossbar.

Joselu struck the post with 10 minutes to go after fine work from Ayoze Perez but Benitez’s side held firm to collect another three points, leaving Burnley – for whom Vokes missed a last-gasp header — still in the mire.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Mourinho tells United players to treat Young Boys clash as 'last chance'
    Kick-off between Burnley and Newcastle delayed as referee's assessor collapses in tunnel
    MUNSTER
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    'It was an eye opener for us to see how good they were' - facing up to the kingpins in a first Munster final
    'The dream of this day kept me going, just that want and determination to get this'
    REVIEW
    Late, late show in Carolina as Seahawks stifle Panthers on last-second field goal
    Late, late show in Carolina as Seahawks stifle Panthers on last-second field goal
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie