Ex-Dundalk striker Kilduff signs for Shelbourne after stint in America

The 30-year-old attacker previously played for Jacksonville Armada.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 2:33 PM
Ciaran Kilduff in action for Dundalk in 2017 (file pic).
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Ciaran Kilduff in action for Dundalk in 2017 (file pic).
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

FORMER DUNDALK STRIKER Ciaran Kilduff has signed a two-year contract with Shelbourne, the club has announced.

Kilduff links up with the First Division side after returning to Ireland from a stint with Flordia-based North American Soccer League (NASL) side Jacksonville Armada.

The 30-year-old left for America in 2017 having previously joined Dundalk in July 2015, during which time he won back-to-back Premier Division titles, along with an FAI Cup.

Kilduff excelled during the club’s journey to the group stages of the Europa League in 2016.

He scored two goals during their historic run in the group stages, where they became just second side in the history of domestic Irish football to qualify for the Europa League.

Kilduff also made his own piece of history by scoring the winning goal against Maccabi Tel Aviv to secure a first ever win for an Irish club in modern European competition. 

“I am really pleased to have added Ciarán Kilduff to our squad. His medals and goals speak for themselves, but Ciarán, like us all, wants to add to that collection,” Shels boss Ian Morris said following the signing of Kilduff. 

Shelbourne have also signed Conan Byrne, Oscar Brennan, Ryan Brennan and Dan Byrne ahead of the 2019 season.

