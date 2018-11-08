This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Armagh captain takes first step into inter-county management

Ciaran McKeever has taken charge of his county’s minor side.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 10:25 AM
56 minutes ago 1,409 Views No Comments
FORMER ARMAGH CAPTAIN Ciaran McKeever has taken his first step into inter-county management after being appointed to take charge of the county minor side for 2019.

Ciaran McKeever Former Armagh footballer Ciaran McKeever. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

McKeever was ratified last night as the new Armagh minor football manager where he will succeed 2002 All-Ireland winner Paul McGrane in the role. 

In August last year McKeever brought the curtain down on a 14-year inter-county career with the Armagh senior football side.

He had been part of four Ulster senior football triumphs with Armagh during that time and represented Ireland at International Rules level.

In 2004 the St Patrick’s Cullyhanna club man captained Armagh to All-Ireland U21 glory while he had also picked up league medals after success in Division 1 and 3 finals with the county. 

Armagh’s Ulster minor championship campaign this year saw them suffer defeats to Down and Derry.

