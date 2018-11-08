Former Armagh captain takes first step into inter-county management

FORMER ARMAGH CAPTAIN Ciaran McKeever has taken his first step into inter-county management after being appointed to take charge of the county minor side for 2019.

Former Armagh footballer Ciaran McKeever. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

McKeever was ratified last night as the new Armagh minor football manager where he will succeed 2002 All-Ireland winner Paul McGrane in the role.

At tonight’s County Committee meeting the clubs ratified former Armagh Captain, Ciaran McKeever as County Minor (U17) Manager for 2019. We extend our best wishes to @cmckeever6 in his new role. pic.twitter.com/B5430xuQoq — Armagh GAA (@Armagh_GAA) November 7, 2018 Source: Armagh GAA /Twitter

In August last year McKeever brought the curtain down on a 14-year inter-county career with the Armagh senior football side.

He had been part of four Ulster senior football triumphs with Armagh during that time and represented Ireland at International Rules level.

In 2004 the St Patrick’s Cullyhanna club man captained Armagh to All-Ireland U21 glory while he had also picked up league medals after success in Division 1 and 3 finals with the county.

Armagh’s Ulster minor championship campaign this year saw them suffer defeats to Down and Derry.

