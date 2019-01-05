Former Cork football star announces decision to step down as selector

Ciaran O'Sullivan on the sideline for Cork during the 2018 league campaign.

CIARAN O’SULLIVAN WILL not be part of Ronan McCarthy’s management ticket in 2019 after announcing his decision to step down from his role as selector.

O’Sullivan enjoyed a lengthy playing career with the Rebels and played in the 1993 and 1999 All-Ireland senior finals, while he also served as selector under Brian Cuthbert in 2014 and 2015.

And McCarthy brought O’Sullivan back on board for his first campaign in charge last year.

The five-time Munster medalist said work commitments were the reason for his departure.

“I would like to thank Ronan McCarthy for the opportunity and I would like to wish the players and management all the best for the year ahead,” O’Sullivan said in a statement on the Cork GAA website.

Rebels boss McCarthy and county chairperson Travey Kennedy paid tribute to O’Sullivan.

“I would like to thank Ciaran sincerely for his immense contribution to Cork football as a player and in more recent years as a selector,” said McCarthy.

“Ciaran has always demonstrated an enormous passion for Cork football, illustrated in the huge personal sacrifice he has made to his family and business commitments.

Ciaran O'Sullivan tackles Ciaran McDonald during the 1999 All-Ireland semi-final. Source: Tom Honan/INPHO

“I would like to wish Ciaran and his family all the best in the future and I am sure we will see Ciaran involved again in Cork teams in the years to come.”

Kennedy added: “On behalf of Cork GAA I would like like to thank Ciaran for the service he has given as a Cork football selector.

“Ciaran has served Cork football with great distinction as a player and a selector and I would like to wish himself and his family all the best for the future.”

Cork open their 2019 campaign tomorrow afternoon where they face Limerick in the McGrath Cup semi-final.

