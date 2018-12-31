This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 December, 2018
Irish striker Cillian Sheridan is on the move after parting ways with Polish side

The well-travelled Cavan native has left Jagiellonia Białystok.

By Emma Duffy Monday 31 Dec 2018, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,657 Views 2 Comments
On the move: Ciliian Sheridan.
Image: Jagiellonia Twitter.
On the move: Ciliian Sheridan.
Image: Jagiellonia Twitter.

IRISH STRIKER CILLIAN Sheridan has left Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok.

The club today announced the Cavan man’s exit, stating that his contract has been terminated by mutual agreement. 

The three-time capped Ireland international and former Celtic striker is well-traveled at this stage after spells in Scotland, Cyprus Bulgaria and Poland, so it will be rather interesting to see where his next move takes him.

29-year-old Sheridan first joined Jagiellonia in February 2017 from Omonia Nicosia. He had a blistering start to life in Poland, with some fine goal-scoring on show.

Thanks Panie i Panowie

In his debut campaign, he managed eight goals and four assists in 14 league appearances, and helped the side to their highest-ever Ekstraklasa finish of second.

He started his second season brightly, but since then though, times haven’t been quite as good and the goals haven’t been half as plentiful. Sheridan scored just seven times in the entire 2017/18 campaign, and four times this season.

In total at Jagiellonia, he’s played 62 times — starting 43 of those — scored 20 goals, andproduced four assists.

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

