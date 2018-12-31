Irish striker Cillian Sheridan is on the move after parting ways with Polish side

IRISH STRIKER CILLIAN Sheridan has left Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok.

The club today announced the Cavan man’s exit, stating that his contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.

The three-time capped Ireland international and former Celtic striker is well-traveled at this stage after spells in Scotland, Cyprus Bulgaria and Poland, so it will be rather interesting to see where his next move takes him.

29-year-old Sheridan first joined Jagiellonia in February 2017 from Omonia Nicosia. He had a blistering start to life in Poland, with some fine goal-scoring on show.

In his debut campaign, he managed eight goals and four assists in 14 league appearances, and helped the side to their highest-ever Ekstraklasa finish of second.

He started his second season brightly, but since then though, times haven’t been quite as good and the goals haven’t been half as plentiful. Sheridan scored just seven times in the entire 2017/18 campaign, and four times this season.

In total at Jagiellonia, he’s played 62 times — starting 43 of those — scored 20 goals, andproduced four assists.

❗️ Cillian Sheridan nie jest już zawodnikiem Jagiellonii Białystok. Irlandzki napastnik rozwiązał kontrakt z naszym klubem za porozumieniem stron.



Cillian, dziękujemy za grę w Jadze i życzymy powodzenia w dalszej karierze! 😊



Więcej ➡️ https://t.co/emEbsUlvra pic.twitter.com/dPn8zoewgL — Jagiellonia (@Jagiellonia1920) December 31, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: