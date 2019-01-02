On the move! Irish striker Sheridan signs deal with New Zealand club

CAVAN’S CILLIAN SHERIDAN has made another move in a soccer career that seen him travel extensively, by signing for New Zealand outfit Wellington Phoenix FC.

It was revealed on Monday that Sheridan had left Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok, his contract terminated by mutual agreement.

And it was announced this evening that Sheridan will make the switch to Wellington after completing a medical.

Wellington Phoenix ply their trade in Australia, the New Zealand club competing in the Hyundai A-League.

The 29-year-old has signed on until the end of the current season, which will conclude in May, with Wellington presently sixth in the table.

Sheridan’s career began at Celtic before a stint with Plymouth Argyle and then he enjoyed spells in Bulgaria with CSKA Sofia and Scottish side Kilmarnock.

In 2013 he moved to Cypriot club APOEL FC where he won silverware and featured in the Champions League, before then transferring to feature in Poland.

“To play in another country with different challenges is always appealing to me,” Sheridan told the club’s website.

“I have followed the Hyundai A-League and Wellington Phoenix are playing an attractive style and for a footballer you want to enjoy your football and what Mark Rudan is doing, really sold it to me.”

Sheridan’s debut could come this Saturday in the A-League against Adelaide United.

