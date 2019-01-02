This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 2 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

On the move! Irish striker Sheridan signs deal with New Zealand club

Cavan’s Cillian Sheridan has joined Wellington Phoenix FC.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 8:26 PM
54 minutes ago 3,346 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4420905

CAVAN’S CILLIAN SHERIDAN has made another move in a soccer career that seen him travel extensively, by signing for New Zealand outfit Wellington Phoenix FC.

It was revealed on Monday that Sheridan had left Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok, his contract terminated by mutual agreement.

And it was announced this evening that Sheridan will make the switch to Wellington after completing a medical.

Wellington Phoenix ply their trade in Australia, the New Zealand club competing in the Hyundai A-League.

The 29-year-old has signed on until the end of the current season, which will conclude in May, with Wellington presently sixth in the table.

Sheridan’s career began at Celtic before a stint with Plymouth Argyle and then he enjoyed spells in Bulgaria with CSKA Sofia and Scottish side Kilmarnock.

In 2013 he moved to Cypriot club APOEL FC where he won silverware and featured in the Champions League, before then transferring to feature in Poland.

“To play in another country with different challenges is always appealing to me,” Sheridan told the club’s website.

“I have followed the Hyundai A-League and Wellington Phoenix are playing an attractive style and for a footballer you want to enjoy your football and what Mark Rudan is doing, really sold it to me.”

Sheridan’s debut could come this Saturday in the A-League against Adelaide United.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Fifa exploring possibility of 48-team 2022 World Cup - Infantino
    Messi is close to Maradona but can't be compared to Pele, says Brazil legend Zico
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    LIVE: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    Sanchez set for United return and tipped to flourish under Solskjaer
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'We need to check in the morning': De Bruyne faces late fitness test for Liverpool clash
    'We need to check in the morning': De Bruyne faces late fitness test for Liverpool clash
    Juventus chief confirms interest in Arsenal midfielder Ramsey
    'He's completely different' - Shaw says Solskjaer has brought buzz to Man Utd

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie