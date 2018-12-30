This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 30 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City fend off Southampton comeback to cut Liverpool's lead to seven points

Pep Guardiola’s side move back up to second place thanks to goals from David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 4:34 PM
24 minutes ago 1,161 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4418038
Kompany celebrates as City move back into second place.
Image: Adam Davy
Kompany celebrates as City move back into second place.
Kompany celebrates as City move back into second place.
Image: Adam Davy

Southampton 1-3 Manchester City

MANCHESTER CITY RETURNED to winning ways ahead of their blockbuster showdown against Premier League leaders Liverpool with a 3-1 win at Southampton.

The defending champions ceded ground to Jurgen Klopp’s side with back-to-back defeats versus Crystal Palace and Leicester City, and they once again let an early lead slip as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – later sent off for a reckless lunge on Fernandinho – cancelled out David Silva’s 10th-minute opener.

A James Ward-Prowse own-goal on the stroke of half time, moments after the Southampton midfielder had penalty claims rejected, and Sergio Aguero’s injury-time header steadied City nerves before the break.

Pep Guardiola’s men replace Tottenham in second and trim the deficit to the summit to seven points, while Burnley’s win over West Ham means only goal difference is keeping Southampton out of the bottom three.

Charlie Austin stole in behind the City defence, only for heavy touch to let him down, before Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva had no such problems down the Southampton left as they deftly set up David Silva for an assured finish.

Mahrez and Sergio Aguero both went close to doubling City’s advantage but, after Ederson brilliantly kept out an Austin header, makeshift left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko carelessly gave away possession in the 37th minute and Hojbjerg clattered home emphatically.

Zinchenko was then fortunate to see a clumsy challenge in the box on Ward-Prowse go unpunished – the Southampton man’s disappointment compounded as he lucklessly put Raheem Sterling’s cross through his own net.

An eventful half for the Ukraine international concluded with a pinpoint cross that Aguero headed beyond Alex McCarthy’s lacklustre attempts to save.

The Southampton goalkeeper partially redeemed himself by standing up to Sterling when a slick one-two with Bernardo Silva in the 55th minute picked apart his defence.

City were again close to a fourth when Aguero turned to lash against the top of the crossbar left-footed.

Mahrez was substituted after he missed an 80th-minute one-on-one, while Hojbjerg was dismissed for his ugly challenge late on.

Burnley 2-0 West Ham

At Turf Moore, Burnley claimed a vital win in their bid to escape the Premier League relegation zone as goals from Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil saw off West Ham 2-0.

Following three successive defeats, including a 5-1 loss to Everton last time out, goalkeeper Joe Hart took the hit for Burnley’s torrid form, with Tom Heaton coming in for a first Premier League start since September 2017.

And that change paid dividends, with Burnley’s solid foundation setting the stage for Wood to open the scoring 15 minutes in before McNeil netted his first goal for the club.

Wood and Ashley Barnes wasted gilt-edged opportunities to wrap up the points, but their misses did not prove costly as the Clarets eased some of the mounting pressure on Sean Dyche.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona confirm interest in PSG star but deny breaking transfer rules
    Barcelona confirm interest in PSG star but deny breaking transfer rules
    'Nothing has been achieved this year' - Robertson warns Liverpool must convert dominance
    Rangers were better than us, admits Celtic boss Rodgers
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    LIVE: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    'We're in December and it's better to wait': Allegri dismisses United links for now
    Shaw hails huge changes made by 'really positive manager' Solskjaer
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    'It felt like a depression here' - Klopp notes change in lively Liverpool
    'We had some doubts': Emery reveals turning down Salah at PSG
    LEINSTER
    Sexton: Leinster must learn from poor discipline for Toulouse showdown
    Sexton: Leinster must learn from poor discipline for Toulouse showdown
    Van Graan lauds his side's discipline as Munster end 2018 unbeaten at Thomond
    14-man Leinster pay the penalty as Munster win fiery December derby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie