This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

City of Oakland to sue Raiders and NFL over 'illegal' Vegas move

The lawsuit describes the NFL as a ‘cartel’ and aims to recover damages arising from the team’s exit.

By AFP Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 12:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,493 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4390409

THE CITY OF Oakland yesterday announced that it has filed a lawsuit against the National Football League and the Raiders franchise over the team’s move to Las Vegas.

Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker said in a statement the team’s relocation to Las Vegas, which will take effect from 2020, was “illegal” and breached antitrust laws.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders Jared Cook at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum this month. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The lawsuit, which described the NFL as a “cartel”, aims to “recover damages resulting from the Raiders’ illegal move to Las Vegas, including lost revenue, money that Oakland taxpayers invested in the Raiders and other costs.”

Parker said the Raiders and the NFL had “brazenly violated federal antitrust law and the league’s own policies when they boycotted Oakland as a host city.”

“The Raiders’ illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill,” Parker said in the statement.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants’ unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland.”

The lawsuit immediately raised questions about the Raiders’ future in 2019.

The team, which plays at the Oakland Coliseum, does not have a confirmed lease for a home next season, and team owner Mark Davis warned previously he could boycott the venue if the city ever filed a lawsuit.

An agreement between the Raiders and the city to play in Oakland in 2019 had been reached, but has yet to be formally approved.

“I personally want to play in Oakland,” Davis told ESPN last month. “I absolutely want to play in Oakland.

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders Fans make their way to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum by footbridge. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“We have a completed lease sitting with the city council, that all they have to do is agree to it and we’re here next year.”

Davis admitted to misgivings however if a lawsuit was filed.

Emotionally, I would say: ‘why would I give them $3, $4 or $5 million in rent that they’re going to turn around and use to sue me?’

“But, at the same time, if they’ll have us, I can’t turn on the fans. I can’t do it. And this is terrible negotiating I’m doing now. I’m going to get killed. But that’s just the way I am. But, if in fact it does get ugly, and can’t be bridged, we do have options.”

NFL team owners approved the Raiders move from California to Nevada by a 31-1 vote in March last year. 

It followed an earlier failed bid by the Raiders to secure a move to Los Angeles in 2016.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    BARCELONA
    16-year-old Troy Parrott fires home as Spurs' young guns beat Barcelona
    16-year-old Troy Parrott fires home as Spurs' young guns beat Barcelona
    Barcelona withdraws from plan to play LaLiga game in Miami
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after making just five appearances
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie