This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 8 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team

The 40-year-old believes Pep Guardiola’s side are the most entertaining team to watch but isn’t sure they’d get the better of his former team.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 3:05 PM
27 minutes ago 1,006 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4383721
Manchester United's 2008 Champions League winning side.
Manchester United's 2008 Champions League winning side.
Manchester United's 2008 Champions League winning side.

RIO FERDINAND BELIEVES Manchester United’s 2008 side are the best Premier League team ever.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s team from 10 years ago, that possessed the likes of Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes beat Chelsea to win the Champions League in Moscow that season.

They were also crowned Premier League winners, and would go on to win it again a year later, and would also claim the Club World Cup in December 2008.

Ferdinand made 51 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils in 2007-08, forming a formidable partnership at centre-back alongside former Serbia international Vidic.

Imago 20080521 Rio Ferdinand holds aloft the Champions League trophy. Source: Imago/PA Images

And he feels that team is the best in Premier League history, claiming that they were better than Pep Guardiola’s current Manchester City side that accumulated 100 points last season as they won the title with ease.

When asked opinion on the greatest Premier League side ever, Ferdinand told BT Sport: “The 2008 Man United team. Won in Moscow, back-to-back finals in the Champions League. Four [sic] Premier League titles on the bounce. Talk to me!”

City have undoubtedly made a case to be considered as of one of the best ever in the Premier League era, sweeping to the title last season with a gap of 19 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

They achieved the highest points tally ever in that incredible campaign, while they also set the record for most wins (32), most goals (106) and biggest goal difference (plus 79).

And they’ve continued in a similarly impressive fashion in 2018-19, leading the way at the top of the standings, albeit with Liverpool having the chance to go above them, and scoring 45 league goals already.

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Manchester City's current crop cruised to the Premier League last year and are favourites to life the Champions League. Source: Nigel French

Ferdinand may not believe they are the best side in English top-flight history but he has acknowledged their quality and believes they are the most entertaining team to watch.

He added: “They’re the most entertaining team we’ve ever seen in the Premier League era. They’re the best team to watch, they play the best football. They’re unbelievable.

“Tactically I think they’re the most astute, they’re the most fine-tuned team we’ve seen. They’d give any team in the Premier League era a run for their money.”

Next up for City is an away fixture against Chelsea on Saturday, while United host Fulham as they look to end a run of four league games without a win.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Salah hat-trick sees Liverpool climb top of the league as Kloppâs men ease past Cherries
    Salah hat-trick sees Liverpool climb top of the league as Klopp’s men ease past Cherries
    Banners, tickets and more - John Delaney holds 'clear-the-air' talks with Irish supporter groups
    Mandzukic header settles tight Derby d'Italia as Juve equal PSG's European season record
    LEINSTER
    LIVE: Bath v Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    LIVE: Bath v Leinster, Heineken Champions Cup
    Leinster bid to put European defence back on winning track in Bath
    Leavy starts at 8 as Leinster hand 12 shirt to Reid for Bath trip
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
    Liverpool could recall Derby youngster from loan in January
    Is Jose Mourinho's management style out of date?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Tottenham has given me valueâ - Pochettino dismisses Manchester United rumours
    'Tottenham has given me value’ - Pochettino dismisses Manchester United rumours
    Pochettino responds to Tottenham star's questioning of Spurs' presence at Wembley
    Jack Grealish not bothered about missing out on €28 million Tottenham move

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie